Jimmy Kimmel's Sidekick Guillermo Breaks His Silence Before Late-Night Return!

First Jimmy Kimmel broke his silence, and now it is Guillermo Rodriguez‘s turn.

Just like the comedian, the beloved sidekick didn’t say a word after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly suspended due to the controversy over comments about Charlie Kirk‘s death. But with the late-night show returning to most stations on Tuesday, Guillermo is finally speaking out!

The 54-year-old television personality, who has worked for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, took to Instagram the same day to share a picture of him hugging Jimmy as the host smiles. Guillermo captioned the sweet post:

“We are back full of love.”

That is all Guillermo said… for now! We’ll see what else he and Jimmy will say when the show airs this evening, including whether The Man Show alum will give in to the pressure and apologize! Check out the post (below):

