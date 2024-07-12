Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 3!

After winning his second Super Bowl in a row, QB Patrick Mahomes was heard on mic’d up saying, “I want three!” Well, congratulations are in order because he got his wish!

Brittany Mahomes is pregnant again! The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Friday, sharing an adorable video of them with their two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Mahomes and 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III.

In the footage, set to the track Count on Me by Bruno Mars, the momma showed off her baby bump in a skintight white dress. Patrick, wearing a matching all-white outfit, is next to her as they pose for pictures with their little ones and watch them play with ultrasound photos of their future sibling. The high school sweethearts captioned the post:

“Round three, here we come”

So exciting! Check out the entire announcement HERE.

Of course, the sweet post got a lot of love from fans! Brittany and Patrick even got a like from their new pal, Taylor Swift! We bet she and Travis Kelce are so thrilled for the pair! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Brittany Mahomes/Instagram]