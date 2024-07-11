Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spills All In First Interview After Pregnancy News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is spilling all the tea about her pregnancy!

The convicted felon revealed she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. While Gypsy is over the moon about the news, it was also a surprise for the couple! In a new interview with People, the reality star revealed she found out she had a bun in the oven on May 24 after she took a pregnancy test at her father Rod and stepmother Kristy’s home in Louisiana. At first, she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the two pink lines on the test. Gypsy even had her stepmom double-check for her!

When Kristy confirmed Gypsy was, in fact, pregnant, the news “surprised” her. Not only because she hadn’t planned to have a baby yet, but she went to the doctors recently, where they told her she was having ovulation issues and couldn’t conceive easily. Gypsy said:

“I literally had taken that out of my mind as a possibility.”

And just to be sure, she took another test. The results? It came back positive again! Before anyone asks, yes, Ken is the father.

According to People, the couple conceived a month earlier after they were caught packing on the PDA at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 29. That happened a month following her breakup with her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson! Based on the timing, the baby is definitely Ken’s. How did he react to the news? Gypsy and Kristy immediately FaceTimed the 31-year-old to tell him after taking the tests, and he apparently was thrilled. Kristy recalled:

“His face was priceless. He just had a big smile on his face. It’s such a blessing and it’s still unreal. They will be great parents and cherish every minute of it. When they hold their baby for the first time, they won’t be able to imagine their life without their child. Everything just melts away, even when she gets a lot of hate about it.”

In fact, Ken was so excited by the news that he moved on June 3. He uprooted his whole life from Texas to be closer to Gypsy in Louisiana just weeks later. However, they cannot live together — not until her parole ends in 11 months. So, the plan is for them to raise the baby in her stepmother’s home for about six months after the child arrives in January. Gypsy explained:

“He’s going to have to stay at my parents’ house for a couple of days and vice versa. But until I’m off parole, I can’t move in with him or us get a house. So, we’ll have to work around that schedule.”

No matter what, they’re determined to make it work. Not only when it comes to their tricky living situation but their relationship as well. Gypsy told the outlet that she and Ken are “a forever thing” as they don’t want their kid “to grow up in a broken home” like they did:

“I’m not going to say that I think that a baby will help a marriage or a relationship, because obviously there’s the added stress. I know that realistically, there’s going to be arguments too. But [Ken and I] both come from divorced parents and one thing we absolutely agreed on from day one, even back when we were dating in 2017, is that when we have a child, we will stick together for the long haul.”

Whether Ken and Gypsy will last, only time will tell! But one thing she does know? When it comes to raising their child, she wants to be a better mom than the one she had. As you know, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was controlled and subjected to painful medical abuse for years by her month, believing she had illnesses like leukemia and muscular dystrophy. However, all of that ended when Dee Dee was stabbed to death by Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for conspiring with her ex, while he is serving life in prison.

As you can imagine, Gypsy doesn’t want to be like Dee Dee as a mom. Instead, she hopes to be just like her stepmom Kristy. She said:

“I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she’s a kick-a** mom. She’s supportive and not overbearing. She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that’s kind of the mantra I want to live by.”

Ultimately, Gypsy wishes to give her baby “all the things that I wanted in a mother,” adding:

“The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I’m going to be. We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised. And so, for me, I think that couldn’t be any more truthful. I have learned from the experience of the trauma of everything not to do.”

Understandably, Gypsy has a lot of “trauma” to still work through. She’s even been struggling with auditory nightmares of Dee Dee, where she can hear the screams of her mom at times. While it’s hard to deal with, Gypsy knows the healing and forgiveness process for her crimes and trauma is a “forever journey.” She reflected:

“That’s not something that will go away overnight. That is a forever journey of forgiveness that I will be on. I have not made peace with what happened. That’s something that I’m working toward in therapy, but nobody could put a timestamp on when that healing will be done or will happen or when I’ll feel better about something. It’s a forever process.”

Very true!

And, of course, Gypsy addressed her current situation with Ryan elsewhere in the interview! For those who don’t know, they actually had a pregnancy scare before the end of their marriage. Gypsy thought she was pregnant on a recent episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. However, she wasn’t ready to start a family with Ryan — not when they were having a lot of problems. Her sister, Mia, ended up encouraging her to take an emergency contraceptive just in case. While it wasn’t the right time then for Gypsy, she feels it is now with Ken. She said:

“I don’t regret taking my sister’s advice at all. I’m happy I took it. With everything that was going on with Ryan and me and the instability of our marriage, it wasn’t the right time for me then.”

And we all know that she later filed for divorce from him in April after a nasty fight over his food-hoarding habits! With their first divorce fast approaching on July 29, even Gypsy recognizes that the “timing is not where” she or Ken “wanted it to be” when it comes to her pregnancy. However, she’s keeping a positive attitude about everything:

“I’m still going through a divorce . . . However, I take it in stride, move forward and I couldn’t be happier. With Ken, we were both very aware of this responsibility and I never felt like I didn’t want to or couldn’t take this on with him. We are going to do it together. We are going to be parents.”

Rather than stressing about the divorce, Gypsy is solely focused on her and her baby moving forward! Kristy and Mia are planning to have a sex reveal party next month. The television personality does not know if she’s having a boy or girl yet, but she would be happy with either:

“As long as the baby is healthy, I think that’s what anybody would want.”

And the main thing is prioritizing her and her baby’s health right now. She’s taking prenatal vitamins — and avoiding the negative comments about her pregnancy news so far. Gypsy noted:

“I understand where the public is coming from. I think every parent questions whether they’re ready. I’m currently in therapy for my sanity and my mental well-being and I checked all the boxes to make sure I’m stable. All I can say is that I have a strong support system, and Ken and I are in a very good place.”

That is good to hear. At the end of the day, Gypsy just “can’t wait to be a mom” and experience all the first milestones with her child:

“All those moments that you look at your life and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like a flash.’ I can’t wait to have those first steps, the first cry, the first scraped knee, all those firsts. That’s the little milestones that I look forward to having.”

Wow! Gypsy did not hold back! Reactions to what she had to say, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram, extratv/YouTube]