Brooks Nader Thinks Gleb Savchenko Allegedly Cheated On Her! They're Done AGAIN! But He Says...

The romance is over for one couple from Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. And no, it is not Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber! Don’t panic, fans! It’s another pair from that season — Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko.

As you may know, the two met on the most recent season of the competition show when they became dance partners last year. During their time on the series, things heated up between them on and off the ballroom floor. Brooks and Gleb were caught kissing backstage, acting super flirty in videos on TikTok, and getting tattoos together. Although they never confirmed (nor denied) the dating rumors at the time, we all had eyes and knew something was happening between them!

Then, one week after they got kicked off DWTS in October, the 28-year-old model and 41-year-old professional dancer broke up. Brooks revealed he called off their relationship over text at the time, saying on a TikTok livestream:

“He was going through something and then he said, ‘Picked up my stuff. I’m going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I’m done. I care about you. I think you’re an amazing person. You always have a special place in my heart. I love you.’ That was on October 23.”

Over text, dude? Really?

However, the breakup didn’t last long. Brooks and Gleb got back together soon afterward and have been going strong ever since — that is, until this weekend! According to a source for People on Monday, Brooks and Gleb split AGAIN. Whoa! What happened? The insider said the Sports Illustrated cover star broke up with him over the weekend because she suspected he cheated on her! Oh no! Her friends reportedly were so worried about his “playboy” ways, and now look what has allegedly gone down!

Here’s the thing, though! It turns out the breakup was news to Gleb! Hours later, the television personality claimed to People that he had no clue they were over, saying he was “surprised to learn” via the news “that Brooks has ended our relationship.” Yikes! And Brooks allegedly has ghosted him ever since! He said:

“The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6th, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”

Gleb claimed the last time he saw Brooks was when he filmed an episode of her upcoming reality show:

“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st and she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. I am still processing everything, and while I don’t have all the answers, I wish Brooks the best moving forward.”

Hmm. Gleb did not address the cheating accusations, but it sounds like this breakup is final for him! He even took to TikTok following the split news to mouth the words to an audio that said:

“To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don’t give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”

He then winked at the camera before putting on a cowboy hat. Watch (below):

Will Season 2 have a lot less drama? We’ll see! For her part, Brooks has not spoken out about the split. The influencer only hinted at it when she posted a video on the platform two days ago of her parents visiting her after she said she “probably needed a hug.” When her parents arrived to embrace her and give her flowers, she wrote over the clip:

“Just needed mom & dad.”

Aww!

What a huge mess! What are your reactions to the breakup, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked, or did you see this coming from the start? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Brooks Nader/Instagram, Gleb Savchenko/TikTok]