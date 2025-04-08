Kaitlyn Bristowe Accuses Ex Jason Tartick Of Using His New Dog For TRULY Diabolical Revenge On Her!!!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is not happy with her ex-fiancée right now — and honestly, after hearing her side of the story, we seriously agree with her on this one!!!

On the most recent episode of her Off The Vine podcast on Monday, the Bachelorette alum opened up about a really uncomfortable situation involving her ex Jason Tartick. The 39-year-old Canadian split from Tartick back in August of 2023 — after four years and an engagement! There were plenty of reasons, but would y’all need more than this?

She says Jason swiped her baby name choice… to name his new DOG!!!! Yes, really! Seriously, dude?!?!

Not initially meaning to speak about it on the podcast, Kaitlyn began by accident:

“I think it’s mean and pathetic to name your dog — am I going there?”

Uh, well, yes, she absolutely went there!!

According to Kaitlyn, Jason chose to name his new golden retriever Teddy — which is exactly the name Bristowe had previously told him was her top pick for the name of her first child. You know, what she was thinking would be their child!

She explained this felt like pointed revenge on his part, tearing open the wound of their breakup all over again:

“I’m making this clear: it’s not that I’m not over him. I’m very much over him. I ended the relationship, I did not want to be in that. It felt icky to me. I did not want to be in it, but to get a dog and name that dog my dream baby name that I’ve had in my baby names for ten years.”

She even claims to have text receipts of telling him the name idea — from the very first day she met Jason, no less:

“I even have a text that says to him — I said, the day I met him, ‘I want to name my baby Teddy.'”

And then… Jason up and stole the name. For a dog! We love dogs and all, but DAYUM!

BTW, early last month, the businessman went on Instagram to show the world his new four-legged best friend and request help from his followers in naming the gorgeous pup:

A few days after that, he followed up that request for help with a second post about how he’d picked “Teddy” as his newly adopted dog’s forever name:

So, yeah — the VERY SAME NAME Kaitlyn has been holding onto for her first child. Awkward at best, and totally diabolical at worst! Yeesh!!

Back on the podcast, Kaitlyn reflected on the entire situation by explaining exactly what it was about the name choice that hurt her so badly:

“I know I seem very angry, but it’s more like, I don’t like feeling disrespected. And I just have so many gross feelings from that, because for so long I was made to feel crazy, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy. I just saw what other people are seeing now.'”

And she doubled down on being “disappointed” through it all in light of how things ended with Jason:

“What I want out of life is not what he wants, and that is what two people shouldn’t be together like that. So, I’m not fully angry. I’m just really grossed out and disappointed.”

Then, to wrap up the jaw-dropping segment, she said that she was done talking about it… and also done talking about Jason altogether! Kaitlyn concluded:

“This will probably be the last time I will ever speak on him ever again, because I didn’t for so long, and that felt really good. Because I had let it go.”

Wow. Well, for her own mental health and well-being, we wish her the best with all that.

But what do U make of this baby-to-dog name situation, Perezcious readers?! It’s pretty f**king diabolical, isn’t it?! How the hell can he just go and do that to his ex like that???

Sound OFF with your thoughts and reactions down in the comments (below)…

