Bryan Kohberger Called His Mother Twice After Idaho Murders -- Once While Driving Back To Crime Scene!

What was one of the things Bryan Kohberger did after brutally murdering four coeds? He called his momma!

With Kohberger now behind bars for the rest of his life, Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert who led the team that examined the convicted killer’s phone and hard drive during the investigation, spoke to People about the University of Idaho murders on Thursday. And what she had to say is really eyebrow raising!

She revealed the 30-year-old reached out to his mother, Maryann Kohberger, several times, starting less than two hours after he stabbed Xana Kernolde, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves to death at their home on November 13, 2022.

Related: How One Idaho Murder Victim May Have Helped Police Catch Bryan Kohberger

Barnhart said Kohberger first reached out at 6:13 a.m., but she didn’t answer. So, he called his dad Michael Kohberger right after. That was at 6:14 a.m. — which would have been 9:14 for the parents, who live in Pennsylvania. According to Barnhart, the former criminology student saved his parents in his phone as “Mother” and “Father” and often immediately called his dad if his mom didn’t pick up. She added:

“And he would go back and forth texting: ‘Father, why did mother not respond? Why is she not answering the phone?'”

However, his mom eventually answered him this time. Kohberger called her again at 6:17 a.m. — shortly after he came back to his place on the Washington State University campus. They spoke for 36 minutes. However, Barnhart said that wasn’t the last time they spoke that morning! He called her one more time at 8:03 a.m., and they talked for 54 minutes. And at that time — get this — he was actually driving back to the crime scene!

Whoa…

The prosecution knew from his phone data that Kohberger returned to the scene of the crime hours later. He was in the area for about 10 minutes… Then went back home to Pullman. No one knows why. And this just adds another big question… What did he say to his mom on those two calls?

We may never know! Kohberger won’t explain why he killed the four students, so we highly doubt he’ll ever spill about this! But it does remind us of another case: Brian Laundrie, who reached out to his parents several times after brutally murdering his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. There are allegations Laundrie’s mom knew about his crime and tried to help him cover it up…

And we’re not saying this is the same exact situation with Kohberger! Again, we don’t know what the two talked about! But it is disturbing to think that after these horrifically brutal murders, this guy also called his mother — the same woman who reportedly encouraged him to plead not guilty at first… Hmm.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]