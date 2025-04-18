Got A Tip?

True Crime

Bryan Kohberger's Mom Is Secretly Ruining His Defense: REPORT

A lot of folks following the University of Idaho murder case were probably surprised Bryan Kohberger didn’t plead guilty.

We obviously don’t know he did it… But seeing just the mountain of evidence that’s been made public, like his DNA on a knife sheath ffs… We would not have been surprised at all if he the public defender had just gotten a plea deal to get him the easiest prison time, no death penalty, all that.

Instead Kohberger’s defense team has thrown everything they can at the prosecution, filing motion after motion for the court to rule on. Ultimately it’s Kohberger’s call — public defender or no, the attorneys work for him. He’s the client, he gets the decision about his own defense. True crime junkies have speculated he wanted a trial the whole time. He was a criminology grad student, after all. Maybe part of the thrill for him was getting a big public trial?

But pleading not guilty was NOT Bryan’s idea, sources told DailyMail.com this week! No, family insiders claim it’s actually Bryan’s mother Maryann Kohberger who encouraged him to plead not guilty! Apparently she thinks he should fight the charges… maybe because she can’t believe her boy would do such a thing? They didn’t actually say why, we’re just guessing. Maybe she’s just holding onto the tiny possibility he could actually get acquitted.

In any case, it seems like she’s pushing him into a course in which he’ll either face capital punishment or the maximum, harshest prison time possible.

No experts expect him to get off, of course. One need only look at how the defense introduced the tactic of using his autism as a shield against the death penalty. (Note: Autism is a spectrum, and not everyone acts and/or presents the same.) If they’re already making the contingency plans to lessen the punishment once they lose, it’s not a good sign they think they’re going to win. Right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via 6abc/YouTube/Kaylee Goncalves/Xana Kernodle/Instagram.]

Apr 18, 2025 15:05pm PDT

