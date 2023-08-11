Bryan Kohberger's Defense 'Not A Real Alibi' Says Lawyer

So we learned last week the long-awaited “alibi” of Bryan Kohberger. The accused killer in the shocking murders of four University of Idaho students last November is preparing for his trial, and his public defender had to present her theory of the case.

In this case, they said they would be putting up an alibi defense. And that alibi? Kohberger was… driving around, all on his own, with no one to back that story up. Um… what?! The filing read:

“Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022, and early morning November 13, 2022. He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022.”

Look, we’re no big city lawyers. Nor are we small town lawyers. But we’ve watched enough Law & Order to know that is maybe the worst alibi we’ve ever heard. You have to have evidence or witnesses to back up an alibi! That’s what makes it an alibi and not just… saying IT WASN’T ME!

Well, celeb attorney Neama Rahmani is willing to go one step further than calling it a crap alibi. The former federal prosecutor and president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers says it’s not really an alibi at all!

Speaking to Dailymail.com on Thursday, Rahmani blasted the legal tactic by saying they’re just trying to poke holes in the prosecutors’ case instead of presenting any actual alibi:

“It’s not a real alibi defense. It’s more, sort of, cross examining the government’s witnesses and arguing by inference that because [Kohberger’s] phone wasn’t there, Kohnberger wasn’t there, either.”

So if all they’re doing is saying the government can’t prove Kohberger was at the house at the time of the killings through the use of his phone… is that an alibi? We tend to think Rahmani is right here!

But will Anne Taylor and the rest of Kohberger’s legal team get in trouble for not meeting the standard of a proper alibi defense? Or will prosecutors be happy to allow the defense to present next to nothing to the jury?

We’ll see soon enough! The trial is currently scheduled to start in October.

