Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Finally Releases His Alibi For Night Of Idaho Murders And It's WHAT?!

Bryan Kohberger‘s attorney has finally filed the specifics regarding his alibi for the night of November 12-13, 2022.

Of course, that’s the night in question regarding the gruesome quadruple murder of four University of Idaho college students in their off-campus house in the city of Moscow. Very early in the morning on November 13, the four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were brutally stabbed to death.

Kohberger has been arrested and accused of the crimes, and the story of the former criminology PhD candidate-turned-alleged killer has made headlines for months now. But this week, attorney Anne Taylor finally filed Kohberger’s alibi with the court in a bid to mount his defense prior to trial later this year.

According to multiple media reports, Taylor’s newly-filed doc claims her client likes to, uhhh, go on late-night drives alone. Thus, he was not at the crime scene because that is what he was doing on the night of November 12-13. But nobody saw him on that late-night drive, because he was alone. Seriously…

Per Rolling Stone, the filing stated:

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night.”

Then, Taylor’s defense of her accused client went on:

“Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022, and early morning November 13, 2022. He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022.”

So his alibi is that he was driving alone, and nobody was with him, and nobody saw him, but he was out and elsewhere from the crime scene, and just totally trust us on that.

Oookay…

The whole alibi saga has been a pretty interesting secondary storyline in this case, TBH. The state of Idaho has a legal statute which requires defendants to give notice to the prosecution and court ahead of trial if they are planning to present an alibi for their whereabouts at the time a crime was committed.

Taylor actually criticized that facet of the pre-trial procedures in these latest court docs:

“[The alibi request] is an attempt to force the defense to open its work product files and let the state peek inside. The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time. This is not trial by ambush from the defense.”

And yet, the alibi has still been filed. Thus, this is Kohberger’s defense team doing what is legally mandated. Taylor had previously pushed back pretty hard on the alibi ask, too, but ultimately it all led here.

Last month, Taylor filed a motion to dismiss the murder charges against her client, claiming the prosecution made an error in the indictment and that it should be wiped. So, there’s a lot going on.

Here is more on the latest alibi updates, via KREM 2 News (below):

Obviously, there is a lot of pre-trial maneuvering going on. And it all seems to be gearing up for Kohberger’s turn in front of a jury of his peers later this year… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

