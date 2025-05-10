Buffy Fans Are Going CRAZY Over Sarah Michelle Gellar & Alyson Hannigan Reunion! 'Can Only Mean One Thing'...

OMG! It’s the OGs!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans got a rare treat on Friday! The original evil-fighting besties Buffy and Willow appeared together for the first time in years!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan both shared a series of photobooth-style pics together to their Instagram feeds. So cute!!! Look!

It’s amazing to see the co-stars together again all these years later. Can you believe the show ended over two decades ago??

Well… this may not be quite such ancient history. See, we learned recently there’s a Buffy revival series in the works at Hulu! And SMG is coming back! While we hadn’t heard about the rest of the cast, it really wouldn’t be Buffy without Willow…

And that’s what fans thought, too! Among all the hearts and dropped jaws, there was also speculation this was a sign Alyson was on board for the upcoming show — and that this was the sign an announcement was coming! Scoobies flooded the comments to write:

“Oh the rush of serotonin I just experienced, Buffy and Willow reunited. I hope this is the prelude to some kind of announcement about the reboot!” “Seeing these two together can mean only one thing: an apocalypse is incoming (and I’m excited lol)” “You can’t imagine what Buffy fans are feeling right now” “Buffy and Willow. Is this a sign of what’s to come??” “The world is healing” “We waited waaay long. We deserve this” “Does this mean what we think it means? Don’t play with us SMG!!!!”

Are YOU as excited as these fans??

