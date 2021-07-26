Stars live in some of the most lavish homes in the world, but sometimes, they have to deal with unwanted visitors — and we’re not talking about the corporeal kind. We’re obvi talking about… ghosts!

Apparently, supernatural entities don’t care whether the humans they haunt are ordinary everyday people or mega successful celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, or Britney Spears. Nope, ghosts are equal opportunity haunters, and these celebs have the stories to prove it!

Ch-ch-check out our list of Hollywood’s most haunted homes (below) to see how several A-listers dealt with unwanted spirits in their homes, which stars moved out because the hauntings were just too scary to deal with, and which probably should have moved out when they had the chance.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he AND girlfriend Megan Fox had otherworldly roommates in each of their homes.

The rapper recalled a night when the actress’ outside doors were opening and shutting, freaking her out so much that she locked herself in the bathroom. He came over with a gun to protect her, but soon realized the “enemy” was something that couldn’t exactly be shot.

Fortunately, the ghosts at MGK’s residence are much friendlier — which, according to him, is because they’re high. The performer explained:

“Everyone that comes to my house and stays past 7:00 PM, they’re always like, ‘Yeah, there’s definitely something in your kitchen.’ And then I realized that those ghosts are just… like high ghosts. They’re just always making ghost snacks or like washing ghosts dishes. They’re only doing pantry or refrigerator things. Sometimes I’ll let off like a ‘Thank you!'”

You know what they say: happy ghost, happy life! Or something like that…

Matthew McConaughey

While promoting his 2009 movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Matthew McConaughey revealed he once had to share his El Lay home with a female spirit named “Madame Blu,” who was apparently quite the buzzkill. He shared:

“I was not even under the influence and she was there. She wasn’t that happy, it didn’t seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground. I opened the door and said ‘You can move around all you want but I’m not going anywhere.’ For weeks everyone that came to the house said the same thing: ‘There’s someone down in that hall, there’s somebody down in that hall.’ “

Fortunately, the spirit “just went away,” and Matthew was able to party in his home without pissing off any supernatural presences.

Jennifer Aniston

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Jennifer Aniston revealed the first house she had in El Lay was haunted. She recalled:

“All of a sudden, things started to happen… the dishwasher would start to go, the coffee maker would start to go… it was terrifying.”

Thankfully, the actress took the advice of a friend who suggested hiring a professional to “clear the house.” She added:

“They had frankincense and they put it in a little dish, and sort of started saying all these things. And the first corner that she went to, the dish cracked. When we got to the really thick, thick, thick 1975 ashtray that was sitting on the table and then that cracked and she asked me to leave then I [really believed it]. She had to have a talking to [with the ghost].”

While the paranormal expert was able to scold the ghost, the Friends star decided to move out anyway, because the spirit apparently did not care for her roommate at the time. She explained:

“[The ghost] hated my roommate. I moved out. I feel terrible, but I couldn’t say, ‘It doesn’t like you.’ I mean that would be terrible.”

Good call, Jen!

Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman

During an appearance on Busy Tonight, Megan Mullally claimed she and hubby Nick Offerman once had a run-in with a spirit — but not just any spirit: the spirit of Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered in 1994.

The actress recounted:

“It wasn’t the same house, but it was on the same property where had once stood a house that O.J. Simpson had rented for Nicole Brown Simpson. We would have in that house, in one corner of the house, like maybe where the bedroom used to be in the old house, we would have all these sounds and weird things all the time. I would be like, ‘That’s Nicole and she’s pissed because Nick doesn’t get it.'”

What did the alleged spirit of Nicole want? For Offerman to know her story, according to Mullally!

The Will & Grace star explained that the paranormal activity stopped after her hubby watched documentaries and the American Crime Story season that covered Brown Simpson’s murder. She noted:

“Ever since then, no more sounds. She just needed Nick to understand what happened.”

The more you know!

Britney Spears, Brittany Murphy

While speaking on the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast, the superstar’s former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye, revealed that Britney Spears realized the home she and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake had once shared was haunted!

Kaye explained the Crossroads star once got a Reiki healing in the house and was convinced afterwards that it opened “some spirit portal.” The pop icon insisted she was being visited by a “male and female” spirit who were trying to “push her down the stairs,” and was so freaked that she decided to move out.

In an eerie turn of events, the person who bought Brit’s pad was none other than Brittany Murphy, who mysteriously died in her home in December 2009 — a death that still perplexes investigators to this day. To make matters creepier, Brittany’s husband also died in that house five months later, which leads Kaye to suspect the property may be “cursed.”

Got chills, Perezcious readers?!

