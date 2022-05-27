Busy Philipps Reveals She & Husband Marc Silverstein Have Been Separated For More Than A Year

Another celeb couple is going their separate ways.

Busy Philipps announced that she has called it quits with her husband Marc Silverstein after almost 15 years of marriage. During the latest episode of her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best on Friday, she revealed the sad news saying that it had “been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated.” In fact, she noted that they broke up back in February of 2021!

Talk about a well-kept secret – especially since Busy said she told her kids, friends, and family all of the details! The pair must have a loyal inner circle!

So what was with the hold up in sharing the news? The 42-year-old actress explained that the thought of releasing the typical, Hollywood split statement “made us sick, both of us, truly ill” so they talked about how they wanted to publicly discuss the matter:

“And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly, because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year. But the truth is, we, you know, there’s, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it’s been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you’re committed to remaining friends, ‘please respect our privacy and our family’s privacy in this time,’ right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that’s how you do it? I’m serious.”

Busy added:

“And if anything, the last several years has shown me it’s a little bit that, like, you can only do what’s right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever. Because we all at this point have a public-facing life. You don’t have to follow a conventional idea just because it’s been done before. I really do believe that.”

So true! There is no one-size-fits-all way of announcing your breakup to the world or handling it.

Becoming emotional, the Freaks and Geeks alum commented on how their separation was a “journey,” expressing:

“The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**king much was by not involving the public.”

Honestly, so much respect for Busy and Marc for trying to do what is best for their two children, Birdie and Cricket, during this difficult time. A source even noted to Entertainment Tonight following the news of their split that the pair are prioritizing “coparenting” them at this time, saying:

“Busy and Marc have split and both of them have moved on. They have been separated for quite some time now. They’re focused on coparenting their children.”

As you may know, Busy got married to the Never Been Kissed screenwriter back in 2007. Although they’ve been married for years now, it has not always been smooth sailing for them. In 2019, she shared with Harper’s Bazaar that they almost got a divorce since he was not sharing the parenting responsibilities at the time. Busy recalled:

“Marc was like, ‘I’ll do anything.’ And I was like, ‘OK, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I’m done, dude.'”

While she “was fully out the door” and wasn’t even “expecting anything from him,” the two were able to move past that bump in the road and created their “own system.” After attending therapy, Marc told the publication that he decided to stay at home with their children:

“I realized that deep happiness comes from my family. And once I figured out what I could bring to the table, things changed. I wanted to do more.”

Hopefully, there won’t be any animosity between these two while they go through this split! Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

