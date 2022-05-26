Maya Henry Was 'Blindsided' After Liam Payne 'Abruptly Ended' Their Relationship -- But What About THOSE Alleged Cheating Photos?!

Maya Henry was apparently taken off guard when Liam Payne broke up with her!

As we reported this week, the pair officially called off their engagement (for the second time!) last month, but now it sounds like the model never saw it coming. According to a new source who spoke with E! News on Wednesday, the beauty was “blindsided” by the One Direction alum’s decision to part ways again, sharing:

“Maya was blindsided by the split.”

Hmm. She was “blindsided” even though she claimed Liam was cheating on her?! That doesn’t really add up.

Still, the source added that the singer decided to break up with her rather “abruptly,” explaining:

“He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship.”

That’s for sure!

Though we have to admit, it’s hard to believe the split was that surprising considering the news that Liam seemingly cheated on his ex-fiancée. Maybe Maya hadn’t discovered the alleged infidelity before he called things off?? That’s the only way this seems to make sense, at least.

As we reported, on Monday, Maya put her ex-man on BLAST when she called him out for straying on her amid their engagement. When a 1D fan account posted photos of the 28-year-old snuggled up with a woman — believing it was Maya and tagging her on the photos — the fashionista responded by asking fans not to confuse her for the other woman, writing:

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Hours after Henry’s comment went viral, a representative for the pop star confirmed the couple had split.

Back in June 2021, the Strip That Down vocalist did reveal that he’s not “very good at relationships” in a candid interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, during which he also confirmed that he and Maya had broken off their engagement for the first time. He explained:

“I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them. I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

The pair first linked up in 2019 and got engaged the next year. After taking a little break last year, they rekindled their relationship later in 2021, only for it to come to a crashing end now. So unfortunate. Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers?

