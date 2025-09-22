Camila Cabello Met A Fan At A Hotel -- Then Performed At Her Wedding The Next Day! Watch!

What a dream come true for these Camilizers!!

Camila Cabello is going absolutely viral for this sweet gesture she did for a lucky bride! Per a fan account, the former Fifth Harmony member just happened to meet a fan at a bar — and then decided to perform at her wedding in Iowa the NEXT day! In the video shared to TikTok on Saturday, the original poster wrote:

“Camila Cabello met my cousin at a hotel bar, and showed up at her wedding the other day to sing her father-daughter dance!!!!”

OMG! How incredibly generous of her!

Such a special moment for the family! See for yourself (below):

@mamamamamamidwest This doesn’t happen!!! Camila Cabello met my cousin Kelli at a hotel bar and then came to her Iowa wedding the next day to sing her father daughter dance. She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night. Congratulations to Kelli and Michael!!! What a moment #camilacabello #wedding #fatherdaughter #firstman @Camila Cabello @kelli_murray ♬ original sound – MamamamamamaMidwest

Aww!

Best wedding crasher ever?? How cool!

The 28-year-old also commented on the post, reflecting:

“I’m honored I was a part of your family’s special day, u guys are precious”

So nice!

The song the pop star sang is her emotional track she wrote about her own father titled First Man. Such a perfect song for a father-daughter dance at a wedding. We mean, the lyrics say enough:

“You’re looking at me, while walking down the aisle / With tears in your eyes, maybe he deserves me / You don’t even know how much it means to me now / That you were the first man that really loved me”

We bet this was a tear-jerking moment, no doubt! So, so sweet.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]