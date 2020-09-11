Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back At Christian Fans Blasting ‘Inappropriate’ Photo With Her Husband!

Candace Cameron Bure is not here for this super-prude bull s**t from her Christian fans!

The 44-year-old TV star is taking heat from some of her more religious followers this week after posting an Instagram Stories picture showing off her hunky husband, Val Bure. The problem? Well, as you can see (above), Val was feeling a little frisky in the pic and his hand was mid-boob-grab right as the camera snapped. Oops!

Judging by her reaction, Candace was clearly lovin’ it — that’s not the issue here. She was totally on board with the wandering hands from her husband of 24 years! But what made her delete the pic almost immediately was the unexpected backlash she received from so many of her Christian fans, who called out the snap as inappropriate. Wait, WTF?! They’re married! Who cares??

Here’s that evidently SUPER (not) controversial photo, which she eventually re-posted after thinking better of it:

What’s. The. Big. Deal?!?!?!

After thinking better of her quick-fingered deletion of the initial pic, Candace returned to her IG Stories in a series of videos explaining herself (not that she had to…) and calling out critics for being a bunch of prudes! The Fuller House star spoke directly to the camera, and her fans, saying (below):

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together. He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

Amen to that! Get it, gurl!

Heck, she even noted on the very bottom of the pic itself that she’d shared it “with Val’s permission.” Soooo….

The 46-year-old family patriarch is notoriously low-key, and only very rarely shows up in Candace’s social media feeds by design — so it’s clear the two of them talked it over and agreed the post was funny and worthwhile. But that must not have been good enough for some folks!!!

REMINDER: Candace’s wholesome image isn’t just leftover from her TGIF days. Her brother is Kirk Cameron, a leader in the Christian community, who often rails against the “war on Christmas.” He even made a movie about how important it is to spend lots of money and focus on materialism around the holidays to make sure the heathens don’t win. Seriously!

So the former View host has a lot of those followers, too. Hence the ultra-conservatives speaking up.

Still, surprised at the backlash, Candace continued on in her series of videos on the social media network, adding more (below):

“I’m sorry if it offended you — well, I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Amen, girl! LITERALLY!

Oh, and since revenge is a life well-lived, Candace decided to re-post the offending photo along with her series of video messages, doubling down on the pride and love she has for her husband and their relationship. “Just a refresher of said post,” she wrote, with a winky face that just DRIPPED with shade. Love it!

Couple goals! Seriously!

Across social media, fans had PLENTY of thoughts about the whole controversy. Be it Candace’s post itself, or reacting to the reactions, or calling out the ultra-critical in the commenting section, fans were fired up about this one! Here’s a quick smattering of their comments online (below):

“I follow her on IG and all the ‘Christian women’ who follow her are some of the most insufferable, judgmental, and rude people I’ve seen. She has to constantly defend everything she does. It was a joke. It’s her husband. But of course they are always pressed.” “It’s her husband what is the problem people there are bigger problems in the world, lets move on” “When your brother is Kirk [Cameron]… yeah” “Ok relax everyone, husbands grab boobs all the time. It’s her husband!!!” “Loved her response!” “A few years ago she posted a picture of herself working out with a shirt that said ‘the best things in life make you sweaty’ and people absolutely LOST IT. I actually got the shirt too bc I thought it was funny. But… if we going by their ‘standards’ alone… SHE’S MARRIED!”

Wow! We can’t get over that last one…

What do U make of this boob controversy, Perezcious readers?! Much ado about nothing, or what??

Honestly, though, we just want those super-critical Christian followers to be consistent: if you folks were morally offended by the actions of Candace’s husband, just wait until we tell y’all about a man named Donald Trump and his “locker room talk”! Yeah, where’s the pearl-clutching outrage now???

Anyways, we want to hear from y’all! Sound OFF with your take about all the drama down in the comments (below)!!!

