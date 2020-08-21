Candace Cameron Bure Has Subtle Response For Critics Of Lori Loughlin’s Light Sentencing

The Full House family is known for being extremely loyal to one another — even against the tide of public opinion. Now that Lori Loughlin has finally been sentenced for her part in the college admissions scandal, her TV niece Candace Cameron Bure is showing her support but only in the subtlest way.

On Friday, news broke that Loughlin had been sentenced to two months in prison, while her husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five. The light sentence wasn’t exactly a surprise, especially because the couple FINALLY accepted a plea deal after months of maintaining their innocence. Of course, the internet still had a lot to say about it!

On Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram announcement of the news, one commenter wrote:

“They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in – ugh”

This sentiment was a pretty typical reaction to the news (some people’s words were even harsher!), but for whatever reason, this is the comment that caught the eye of DJ Tanner herself. Candace’s reply was simple, a single, disappointed emoji:

We find it a little bit interesting that the Netflix star didn’t even attempt to come up with an argument disagreeing with the call for a harsher sentence. Was she trying to shame this poster for their opinion? Was she just expressing sadness over the unfortunate situation her friend has gotten into? This response is so subtle that if you squint, it could even look like an agreement — maybe that disappointed face was for Loughlin’s actions??

Previously, Cameron Bure had a very diplomatic response to the whole scandal. She told the Today show back in 2019:

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

We guess posting emojis doesn’t count as talking about it?

While her words certainly expressed support, they were neither a condemnation nor an endorsement of Aunt Becky’s criminal record. Much like the emoji, it’s hard to say what exactly she was trying to say. (Unless she was trying to say nothing — which is likely — in which case she succeeded!)

Whatever the case may be, the 44-year-old had some backup in the replies. Some of the responses included:

“i’m with ya Candace! This ‘scandal’ is literally nothing. Parents did what they had to do so their kids could have a quality education.” “they shouldn’t spend any prison time. This is a non violent crime no one was hurt and people do things like this ALL THE TIME. Save prison for actual dangerous criminals smh”

Overwhelmingly, though, the online reaction was quite negative. Other comments on the same post included:

“5 months!!! A joke!” “Yet they say white privilege dont exist” “Yeah that’s straight up Hollywood PRIVILEGE” “Why aren’t the daughters in jail they r certainly old enough to know they r breaking the law , lots of 16-22 yrs old in jail for lesser crimes” “As a mom who had for two sons to go to a 4 year college this isn’t nearly enough, my boys worked hard to get into the schools they did and I didn’t have to bribe anyone all on their own merits..shame on them both for not having faith in their child!”

Over on Twitter, many users pointed out that Black women who lied about their address in order to send their kids to different public schools received much harsher sentences for crimes which are arguably a lot more “victimless”. Here’s maybe the most striking…

Remember Tanya McDowell? She got 12 yrs for sending her 6 yr old son to Norwalk CT’s Brookside School while she ‘lived’ in Bridgeport, even though she was homeless. But, #LoriLoughlin got TWO MONTHS for bribing her daughters into college with $500K.#CollegeCheatingScandal pic.twitter.com/pqsC7CC20k — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 19, 2020

We’re gonna have to go with the Internet on this one — we wouldn’t have expected this crooked couple to get a harsher sentence, but the whole case has reeked of privilege from start to finish. We sincerely hope they learned something from this.

