Surprise! Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Marries Disney Channel Alum Bradley Steven Perry!

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter is married — and we didn’t even know she was engaged!

Natasha Bure and Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry tied the knot on Sunday at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in front of 150 guests.

The Full House alum gushed over on Instagram with a carousel of images and a sweet caption:

“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage ! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together.

See all the pics (below)!

Detailing the day, the couple shared with People:

“It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend. This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us.”

The bride proudly DIY’d much of the event, fully planned and executed it in under five months after a secret April engagement, and wore a dress by Kinsley Couture Bridal.

Congrats to the couple!