Candace Cameron Bure Deleted Swimsuit Post Due To Body Shamers: 'It Wasn't Worth It'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Candace Cameron Bure felt like she had to remove what should have been a joyful post… all because body shamers couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves!

The Full House alum isn’t shy about posting a beach pic from time to time! If you’ve ever seen her Instagram, you’ve no doubt spotted one of her summer looks where she’s soaking up the sun. Ch-ch-check some out (below):

 

She’s a Tanner, alright! Badum-psh!

But in a new Stories post, the 49-year-old confirmed she deleted a recent swimsuit pic because people wouldn’t stop “discussing my body” in the comments. On Saturday, she shared a photo to the ‘gram showing off a yellow sundress… but one fan asked about a pic that was no longer there:

“Did you post a bikini photo like yesterday and take it down?”

To which she sadly responded:

“Yes, I was at the beach. I was in a one piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I am having fun. It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn’t worth it, I took it down.”

Candace Cameron Bure story body shamers
(c) Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Oh no! Not cool to body shame anyone ever! But this is particularly tough for Candace, as she’s admitted to struggling with eating disorders her entire life. Back in July, she even said she continuously struggles with those thoughts she started developing at only 18. So sad…

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

[Image via Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram]

Sep 08, 2025 10:19am PDT

