Watch Car Crash Into Restaurant While Influencers Were Filming! This Video Is INSANE!

A pair of influencers who sat down to film a dining experience in Houston, Texas, nearly died after a car came literally crashing through the place as they were eating ON CAMERA!

On Monday, two YouTube vloggers posted a video taken at Houston hotspot CuVee’s Culinary Creations. As part of the video, they’d intended to review the place’s food and share whether the spot — which provides some delicious-looking catering for high-end events — was worth it. Well, the influencers got a LOT more than they bargained for!

Instagram star @NinaUnrated and her co-star in the video, Patrick Blackwood, were mid-bite when a car crashed through the glass wall LITERALLY right up on them, and smashed straight through the restaurant. WTF!!!

Seriously, the video (below) MUST be seen to be believed. Heads up, there are some clips of bloody injuries.

OMG!!!

Now, let’s clear this up right away: the video is not doctored or faked in any way. The owner of the catering place spoke to TMZ and confirmed that a car really did crash through the hotspot right while they were filming, and now they’ve got to clean up a massive mess and significant building damage. Ugh!

There were very real injuries involved, too. While the driver of the car was thankfully unhurt, one of the vloggers wasn’t so lucky. On Monday night, the video’s star @NinaUnrated posted a carousel of pictures from the hospital and shared this statement about what happened:

“I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at @cuveesculinarycreations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while @iampatrickblackwood and I recorded an eating show. It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived.”

She also added:

“This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal. Thankful to the universe and our angel pup Loyal, who passed in Nov 2024 and protected us from above.”

Check out her scary set of pics (below), but be forewarned as some of her snaps include images of blood and wounds:

Lucky to be alive…

Patrick also shared images from the hospital (see HERE), writing on the ‘gram:

“Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose! Live bold, love deep, and make every moment count. #LiveWithPurpose #GratefulHeart #lifelessons”

As for how this happened, well, nobody really knows. TMZ said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and found that there was no impairment on the driver’s part. Soooo… just a really bad accident?

The restaurant owner told the outlet that the driver was parking to head into the restaurant for an event when they claimed something went terribly wrong with the car, and they crashed through the glass. Still, it’s not clear what exactly caused the incident.

Regardless, we’re just glad nobody got killed. Seriously. That video is SO terrifying…

