MasterChef Alum Killed In Tragic Car Crash

The MasterChef family has sadly lost a standout member.

Friends, family, and fans alike are mourning the loss of Yanin Campos, who appeared on Season 4 of the reality cooking competition in 2018. Her brother Raúl Campos announced the heartbreaking news in a somber Facebook post on Monday:

“To family and friends. We inform and mourn the death of my sister Yanin Campos.”

 

Oh no!

Informing friends of funeral arrangements, he continued:

“The wake is at Hernández Funeral. Starting today at 12 noon. For those who like to say goodbye and join us.”

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security via local newspaper El Financiero, the reality TV star was driving in her home city of Chihuahua on Saturday at around 6:30 a.m. local time when she collided with a parked vehicle. She was transported to the hospital where life saving measures were attempted, but she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries two days later. She was only 38 years old.

SO devastating.

The outlet revealed an investigation is currently underway to determine whether excessive speed and/or distracted driving were factors.

After her run on MasterChef, in which she finished in sixth place, Yanin was invited back the following year to compete in MasterChef México: La Revancha. She was a truly beloved presence. Our hearts are broken for her loved ones. Rest in peace, Yanin.

Aug 06, 2025 15:00pm PDT

