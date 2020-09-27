This Disney Parody Video Of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP Is WILD!!!

This is pretty much the craziest, wackiest, most f**ked up thing we’ve ever seen! LOLz!!!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took over the music world earlier this year with their mega-hit WAP — and all the related fallout and hand-wringing from prudes all over the globe — but this parody may be even better than the original version!!!

As you can see (above), more than 50 Disney films and iconic scenes, characters, and moments were edited together into a brand new mashup that made its first appearance on YouTube over the weekend. It’s a pretty perfect shot-for-shot edit that lines up SO closely with the WAP lyrics… and we honestly can’t even believe what we’ve been watching!

According to TMZ, the mashup was directed by Melissa Schultz and edited by Jonathan Schultz before being posted to the video-sharing platform on Saturday. Almost immediately, it’s gotten hundreds of thousands of views, and it doesn’t appear things are going to slow down any time soon.

We just… we can’t even. Talk about a childhood-ruining video! LOLz!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What could y’all POSSIBLY think about this?? It’s SO extra… and we can’t look away! Ha!!!

Sound OFF about this unbelievable, incredible, hilarious and disturbing video down in the comments (below)!!!