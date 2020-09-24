Cardi B Says Her DMs Are ‘Flooded’ After Offset Split — But Here’s Why She’s Not Ready To Date Yet!

Everyone wants a piece of newly single Cardi B!

As you’re surely aware by now, the WAP artist filed for divorce from her husband Offset earlier this month after three years of marriage together, noting their union was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” But just because that ship has finally sailed with the Migos rapper for good, it doesn’t mean he is at home hurt and crying or lonely knitting by the fire…

In fact, it’s quite the opposite these days, but is Cardi quite ready to get back out there so soon?

Related: Cardi’s Daughter Kulture Breaks The Internet With Her OWN Instagram!

The 27-year-old rapper went live on her OnlyFans account Wednesday night, where she talked to subscribers about her recent split and whether or not she has any immediate plans to start dating again. She kicked things off by letting everyone know that any wisecracks or comments about the divorce would fall on deaf ears!

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave.”

Cardi continued:

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

That tracks well with recent statements from her camp about how she simply grew tired of repeatedly arguing and trying to make things work with Kulture‘s dad. But we’re sure his history of cheating on her didn’t help matters, either. Just saying!

Now, as she pushes forward with this new chapter of life, the hitmaker added that she could “rebirth” herself in a new relationship — but she’d much rather stand on her own two feet right now! Bardi explained:

“I could date any man I want. My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Inneresting!

We can totally believe it, too. Who wouldn’t want to date a funny, outspoken, beautiful, and politically informed superstar like her?! Sure, she has questionable taste in snacks, but that’s small bones compared to everything else. LOLz!

On one hand, we are DYING to know who’s been shooting their shot at the I Like It rapper but on the other, we can understand her reluctance to get back out there already. We mean, what’s the point in rushing into a pandemic quickie when she can clearly take her pick of the litter after she’s good and ready?

Plus, there’s the matter of tying up loose ends with the legal separation from Offset to handle first. Elsewhere in the livestream, the Bronx native shared she’s on cordial terms with her ex while they figure out the logistics of caring for their 2-year-old daughter:

“I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all. I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Well, we’re glad to hear it! Let’s hope that friendly attitude continues, especially for their little one’s sake. But in the meantime, reactions, Perezcious readers? Who’d U like to see the performer paired with next?? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]