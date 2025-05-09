Cassie Is Violent And Abusive! And Other Wild Bombshells From The Diddy Trial! Today In Court: Was not expecting this development! Cassie… Related Posts Diddy’s Attorneys Plan To Accuse Ex Cassie Of Domestic Violence During Trial -- And Say Abuse Was ‘Mutual’! Diddy Witness Goes Missing Right Before Trial! WTF! Diddy Judge Scolds Lawyer! “This Is Outrageous!” Plus, Some Other Major Developments From Court! Diddy Trial Shocker: Why THESE Celeb Names Were Brought Up To Jury! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 09, 2025 16:11pm PDT Share This Categories Diddy Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube