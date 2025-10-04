Cassie Reacts To Diddy's Sentencing As He Apologizes In Court: 'Nothing Can Undo The Trauma'

Cassie Ventura is speaking out after Diddy found out his fate on Friday.

As we previously reported, the disgraced rapper was convicted on two prostitution charges back in July but acquitted on the far more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars for the prostitution charges. However, Diddy was sentenced to only 50 months in jail. That is 4 years and 2 months!

In addition, he reportedly must pay a $500,000 fine. He will also be on supervised release for 5 years after he leaves prison, and the judge ordered the forfeiture of property “used or intended to be used to commit or facilitate the commission of the offenses” related to his conviction.

There were mixed reactions to the sentencing — some are outraged he didn’t get the maximum, while others are just glad he didn’t walk away scot-free. But what does his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, whose accusations of sexual violence, physical abuse, and trafficking

jump-started his downfall years ago, think? Per The New York Post, the singer’s attorney Doug Wigdor expressed:

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed. We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

Cassie has been so strong throughout this difficult legal battle. We commend her bravery…

This statement comes after Diddy spoke out in court ahead of his sentencing and apologized to his victims — including Cassie. He said:

“One of the hardest things I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet. Not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions. I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I’ve caused to her, emotionally or physically. I don’t take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family, I’m so sorry.”

However, Cassie already shared that nothing will erase the pain she experienced at his hands… Not even an apology. He continued:

“Also I want to personally apologize to all the victims of domestic violence because I know that video [from 2016 where he is seen beating and dragging Ventura], that disgusting, despicable video, triggered a lot of people around the world.”

We hope Cassie and all the other victims can find some peace after the sentencing. We’re sending them so much love and light. Thoughts on the statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

