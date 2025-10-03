Diddy's Prison Sentence Revealed!

The day is finally here, and the fate of the music mogul has been decided.

Diddy has officially been sentenced to prison… for just prostitution, mind you… and he’ll be in prison for… 50 months! That’s 4 years and 2 months behind bars.

According to the Associated Press on Friday, the judge said in his statement that he wasn’t convinced these crimes wouldn’t happen again if the rapper were released. Therefore a lengthy sentencing was needed for deterrence. The prosecutors were asking for nearly three times as long — 11 years. But OK. At least he didn’t get what his lawyers asked for, which was just 14 months.

The rapper was convicted on two prostitution charges in July. He was, crucially, acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, the far more serious charges. The prostitution charge carried as much as 10 years in prison per count, so it could have been 20! But he’ll do just 4. Per CNN, Diddy was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Thoughts on this sentencing??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]