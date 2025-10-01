Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Slap Ray J With Lawsuit Over Crazy RICO Allegations -- DETAILS!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are going after Ray J now over his wild claims that they are the subject of a federal criminal racketeering investigation!

According to TMZ on Wednesday, the pair is suing the singer for defamation following the latest chapter in his decades-long campaign against them. The lawsuit, filed by Alex Spiro, claims Ray J is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago” and has exploited their fame for his own personal gain over and over again. As an example? The suit mentions TMZ’s documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, where the 44-year-old actor first brought up RICO charges against the Kardashian family while discussing Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case:

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Kris and Kim say the comment “was designed to plant the seed,” and he then escalated the situation on September 24. As we previously reported, Ray appeared on a livestream with Chrisean Rock, where he claimed the feds launched a RICO investigation against the Kim and Kris — and he was helping the authorities out:

“This federal RICO, though, KK and Kris? Whew. The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I’m talking about I’m on the news everyday … Anybody who knows Kim and is cool with Kim … the rain is coming, the feds are coming … There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He even went as far as to allege the case is “worse than Diddy,” adding:

“The feds are coming to investigate.”

All of this, Kris and Kim say, is false. They even pointed out that Ray J has a history of telling lies about other celebrities. For instance, he said he hooked up with Sexyy Red months ago. However, it wasn’t true. The rapper reached out and slammed him over DMs for saying they “slept” together. She even posted a screenshot to Instagram of their conversation , in which Ray wrote:

“You know I playin I’m always trolling and you know I love you … sorry if you mad at me.”

He then promised to “make it right” and clear things up in an on-camera apology, which he did shortly after. See the text conversation (below):

And watch the video apology (below):

Ray J APOLOGIZES to Sexyy Red for AIRING that they SLEPT together and hopes they can still be friends ????????

pic.twitter.com/hX0ykHZNqB — Killa ???? (@KillaKreww) June 8, 2025

This doesn’t help his case at all…

Kris and Kim went on to claim Ray’s attacks caused them “substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation.” The suit demanded unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Wow. Spiro added in a statement to TMZ:

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

Kim and Kris aren’t messy around here! Damn!

At this time, Ray J hasn’t addressed the lawsuit. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

