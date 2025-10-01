Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brutally Hideous' Tina Turner Statue Labeled A 'Hate Crime' By Fans! Oh No! Fox News' Jesse Watters Said We Should ‘Bomb’ Or ‘Gas’ The UN Over Trump Escalator Incident! What Actually Happened?! Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Massive Fight! Sherri Shepherd Spent 8 Days in Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming! D4vd Murder Mystery: Possible Celeste Rivas Sighting At Concert May Help PROVE When She Was Killed! Elon Musk’s Father Accused Of Sexually Abusing 5 Of His Children & Stepchildren SHOCKING Lawsuit Launched After Hallmark Star's Death -- Did Restaurant Threaten To 'Arrest' Patrons Trying To Give Him CPR?! Fleeing? D4vd Breaks Lease And Moves Out Of Home Raided In Connection To Tesla Murder Mystery Alix Earle Has Some INTENSE Injuries From Dancing With The Stars! Her 'Toenail Came Off'!!! Tom Brady SHOCKS NFL Audiences By Seemingly Giving Thumbs Up To Animal Abuse! WTF?!? Jennifer Aniston SHOCKED To Learn Reese Witherspoon's Real Name After Being Friends For 25 Years! Disney Restaurant Robbed By Scuba Diver -- He Swam Away With THOUSANDS!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Slap Ray J With Lawsuit Over Crazy RICO Allegations -- DETAILS!

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Slap Ray J With Lawsuit Over Crazy RICO Allegations -- DETAILS!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are going after Ray J now over his wild claims that they are the subject of a federal criminal racketeering investigation!

According to TMZ on Wednesday, the pair is suing the singer for defamation following the latest chapter in his decades-long campaign against them. The lawsuit, filed by Alex Spiro, claims Ray J is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago” and has exploited their fame for his own personal gain over and over again. As an example? The suit mentions TMZ’s documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, where the 44-year-old actor first brought up RICO charges against the Kardashian family while discussing Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case:

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Shades Kanye West & ALL Her Exes In Sassy Love Life Update!

Kris and Kim say the comment “was designed to plant the seed,” and he then escalated the situation on September 24. As we previously reported, Ray appeared on a livestream with Chrisean Rock, where he claimed the feds launched a RICO investigation against the Kim and Kris — and he was helping the authorities out:

“This federal RICO, though, KK and Kris? Whew. The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I’m talking about I’m on the news everyday … Anybody who knows Kim and is cool with Kim … the rain is coming, the feds are coming … There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He even went as far as to allege the case is “worse than Diddy,” adding:

“The feds are coming to investigate.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

All of this, Kris and Kim say, is false. They even pointed out that Ray J has a history of telling lies about other celebrities. For instance, he said he hooked up with Sexyy Red months ago. However, it wasn’t true. The rapper reached out and slammed him over DMs for saying they “slept” together. She even posted a screenshot to Instagram of their conversation , in which Ray wrote:

“You know I playin I’m always trolling and you know I love you … sorry if you mad at me.”

He then promised to “make it right” and clear things up in an on-camera apology, which he did shortly after. See the text conversation (below):

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Slap Ray J With Lawsuit Over Crazy RICO Allegations -- DETAILS!
(c) Sexyy Red/Instagram

And watch the video apology (below):

This doesn’t help his case at all…

Kris and Kim went on to claim Ray’s attacks caused them “substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation.” The suit demanded unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Wow. Spiro added in a statement to TMZ:

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

Kim and Kris aren’t messy around here! Damn!

At this time, Ray J hasn’t addressed the lawsuit. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Drop the Lo Podcast/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 01, 2025 15:20pm PDT

Share This