Catfish Star Nev Schulman Reveals He Broke His Neck In Brutal Bike Accident: ‘I’m Lucky To Be Here’

Nev Schulman is “lucky” to be “alive” after sustaining a horrific bike injury.

The Catfish star shared a shocking message on Instagram on Saturday — he broke his neck! In a lengthy post, the MTV star told followers about the harrowing incident which happened on Monday:

“Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant. I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

Wow, all this happened while he was on his way to pick up his son from school?? How horrible…

He continued:

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

Thank goodness he’s not paralyzed… Things are clearly awful for him, but could have been THAT much worse. The 39-year-old went on:

“The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again. I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

Wow.

Nev shared a series of photos of his injury, including x-rays of his fractures, an image of his broken helmet, videos of him up and walking, reuniting with his family, and more. The set is lead by a trigger warning for the “unsettling” images. See (below):

It’s not clear exactly what happened between him and the “truck” he mentioned, but we’re so happy he’s alive… Sending lots of healing energy his way!

[Images via Nev Schulman/Instagram & MTV/YouTube]