Shocking Video Shows Woman Pepper Spraying NYC Uber Driver In Vicious Unprovoked Attack!

A 23-year-old woman pepper sprayed her Uber driver in a shocking, unprovoked attack earlier this month – and it was all caught on camera!

According to WABC, Shohel Mahmud picked up Jennifer Guilbeault and her friend on West 46th Street in New York City on the night of Friday, August 4. What started as a peaceful ride took a terrifying turn, though. A dash cam video of the incident showed that Guilbeault suddenly lunged forward from the backseat and started spraying the unsuspecting driver in the eyes – seemingly for no reason. While the woman grabbed Mahmud’s arm and continued to spray him, he tried to get out of the car as fast as possible but struggled since his seat belt was on.

Meanwhile, her pal sat in the backseat stunned and horrified at what went down. She can be heard repeatedly saying in the video:

“Jen, what the f**k?”

Guilbeault also is heard saying, “Get him out,” at one point before she exits the vehicle to stand on the street. Watch the horrific video (below):

Jeez! Police arrested and charged Guilbeault with assault. Per The New York Post, cops said she was hit with a desk appearance ticket and will appear in court at an unknown date. Law enforcement is not investigating the attack as a hate crime. However, Mahmud knows, without a doubt, that what happened here was an alleged hate crime. He recalled to the outlet that he picked up the women in Midtown and did not say one word to them before the attack:

“They are talking to each other. I’m not talking to them, my job is to drive them. I start going straight down the Central Park Traverse, straight down to 65th and Lexington. Suddenly, this girl for no reason spray me with pepper spray.”

At first, the driver thought the woman wanted to steal his car and phone when the attack started and jumped out. However, he soon realized the vehicle was still moving, so he got back inside to turn it off — where Guilbeault continued to pepper spray him. When her friend confronted her about why she did what she did, Mahmud claimed Guilbeault said it was because of his skin color:

“Her friend, she is yelling, ‘Jen, Jen, what the f**k, what are you doing? What’s going on?’ Her friend is asking ‘Why did you do that?’ And she says, ‘He’s brown.’”

He continued:

“I mean this is totally ridiculous. I do nothing and she spray me. Pepper spray is illegal. She assault a driver for no reason. This is a hate crime.”

But as we mentioned, police aren’t treating this incident as such. WTF. Mahmud also told WABC on Monday that “the burning lasted” for “two hours” after the attack. Watch the interview (below):

Following the attack, a spokesperson for the rideshare company told the outlet:

“The rider’s actions shown in the video are deplorable. Violence is not tolerated, and the rider has been banned from the Uber platform. We will support police in their investigation however we can.”

Guilbeault seemingly was fired from her job at D. Pagan Communications after she faced backlash on social media. Before limiting their comments on all their platforms, the firm posted on X (Twitter):

“We are aware of the behavior of this former employee and we don’t condone this behavior.”

Agency president Debra Pagan then confirmed to PRWeek that she no longer is an employee at the firm but did not specify when she left. What happened to Mahmud is awful. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

