This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Get Your Belly Ready For Dinner With Our CBD Boulevardier

Don’t let the fancy-pants name fool you. A Boulevardier cocktail isn’t all that difficult to make at home. In fact, if you’ve ever made a Negroni, then you already have most of the ingredients required to make this awesome aperitif.

Of course, they didn’t have CBD way back when the Boulevardier was invented—but we always feel it’s great to add this cannabinoid to your favorite cocktails. Believe us; just a half-dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil will make your guests go bonanza for your Boulevardier.

CBD Boulevardier Recipe

As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, few cocktails have spawned as many variations as the Negroni. Although there’s some dispute over when the Boulevardier was invented, it’s undoubtedly one of the best-known Negroni renditions.

So, what separates a Boulevardier from a Negroni. Simple: a Negroni uses gin, while a Boulevardier uses whiskey. If you want to be precise, an authentic Boulevardier should have bourbon. However, please use any whiskey variety you prefer.

Whatever whiskey you choose, it’s best to serve the Boulevardier just before dinner. As with all other Campari cocktails, the Boulevardier is well-known to stimulate the appetite before a big meal.

Ingredients

1 ounce bourbon

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange twist

Directions

Pour bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth into a stirring glass

Add ice and stir until well chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass or a rocks glass with one large ice cube

Add ½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange peel

If you research the Boulevardier online, you may see a few bartenders add a final “fiery flourish” before serving this drink. In plain English: some bartenders like to light a match and hold it in front of their orange peel as they squirt it towards the drink. Supposedly, the flame caramelizes the orange’s skin, which gives the drink an added depth of flavor.

However, this trick isn’t an essential feature of a Boulevardier, so don’t try it if you don’t have the necessary experience. Please put your safety first when preparing this drink. If you are practicing this technique at home, be sure to have an extinguisher nearby in case of an accident.

Could CBD Give You The Munchies?

Many people have the mistaken belief that CBD will give them the “munchies.” In reality, only the psychoactive cannabinoid THC is responsible for this standard stoner side effect. However, there are a few studies that suggest CBD could have anti-nausea potential.

Remember: Tribe CBD only uses American-grown hemp in our CBD products. We also lab verify all of our CBD goods have ≤ 0.3 percent THC content.

For more essential facts about CBD, we encourage you to read through Tribe CBD’s FAQ page.