This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A CBD Cocktail For Canucks – Try Tribe’s CBD Toronto

How could Canadians remain so upbeat during such brutal winter temps? Well, hockey certainly helps. And there’s always plenty of maple syrup to go around. But, if we’re being honest, even the most optimistic of Canucks needs a little “cocktail therapy” to get through the snowy season.

Arguably, one of the most famous cocktails in the Great White North is the aptly named “Toronto.” Although Canadians didn’t invent this drink, it proved so popular in Toronto that the title stuck!

As a bonus, we’re going to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this mix. As one of the most cannabis-friendly nations on earth, we don’t think Canadians will mind us altering their beloved cocktail.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for a brand review and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD, directly to you.

A CBD Cocktail For Canucks – Try Tribe’s CBD Toronto

As you research different renditions of the Toronto cocktail, you may run across slightly different specs. Indeed, many bartenders change the amounts of Fernet Branca and Angostura bitters to help balance out this drink’s flavors.

While the original Toronto calls for equal parts simple syrup and Fernet Branca, you might want to experiment with ¾ oz of Fernet Branca and ¼ oz simple syrup. However, if you’re going to try this mix, we’d recommend halving the Angostura bitters. Fernet Branca is bitter enough on its own!

Some cocktail enthusiasts claim this slight variation “tweaks” the Toronto’s sweet and bitter flavor profile. Of course, only you could decide which rendition is worthy of your tastebuds—so, go ahead and try both!

FYI: if you want to learn more about Fernet Branca, we’d recommend reading through our CBD Hanky Panky recipe.

Ingredients

2 oz rye whiskey

¼ oz simple syrup

¼ oz Fernet Branca

4 Dashes Angostura bitters

One dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange twist or wedge

Directions

Pour rye whiskey, simple syrup, Fernet Branca, and Angostura bitters in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Garnish with an orange twist and Tribe CBD oil.

As we hinted in the intro, Canada is one of the world’s most cannabis-friendly nations. In fact, Canada was one of the first countries on earth to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. So, if you’re a Canadian resident (or a passport-carrying tourist!), you shouldn’t have any issues ordering CBD in the Great White North.

Although recreational marijuana is illegal in the USA, please remember this doesn’t include CBD. Indeed, the 2018 US Farm Bill legalized all hemp-derived products with ≤ 0.3 percent THC. While each state has different recreational and medical marijuana standards, hemp-derived CBD is federally legal in the USA.

(Fun fact: Uruguay was the first nation to legalize adult-use marijuana.)

Why Should You Trust Tribe CBD?

At Tribe CBD, we take federal hemp guidelines seriously. That’s why we send all of our CBD products for third-party lab verification to ensure they have ≤ 0.3 percent THC. No matter what item you buy from our site, we promise you will receive a detailed lab report. Click here for more info.

If you have more questions about our purity standards or lab screenings, never hesitate to reach out to our Customer Care division at [email protected]