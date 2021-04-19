This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A Soothing South Beach Smoothie — Tribe’s CBD Miami Vice Cocktail

South Beach is synonymous with spring break shenanigans. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you may not be able to reach Miami’s sandy shores this season. Thankfully, there’s still an easy way you could enjoy a “South Beach staycation:” blend a glass of the ridiculously delicious Miami Vice cocktail!

This staple 1980s drink combines all the fruity flavors you’d associate with Miami Beach…plus plenty of alcohol, of course! For extra fun, we’re going to add a spritz of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a touch of CBD is sure to put you in that relaxed “Florida vacation mode.”

CBD Miami Vice Recipe

Honestly, there’s nothing “original” about the Miami Vice cocktail. Indeed, if you’re a cocktail enthusiast, you may already know this drink is simply a mix of two other famous recipes. On the bottom, you have a strawberry daiquiri; on the top, you have a piña colada. So, if you’re already a fan of one of these cocktails (and who wouldn’t be?), you’ll enjoy this drink.

Ingredients

1 oz white rum

1 oz dark rum

½ cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1 oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz cream of coconut

2 oz pineapple juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Pineapple wedge, optional

Directions

Add white rum, strawberries, simple syrup, lime juice, and one cup of ice to a blender

Blitz until the mix is smooth

Pour this strawberry mixture into a pre-chilled hurricane glass

Clean and dry your blender

Add dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and another cup of ice to the blender

Blitz this coconut-pineapple mix until smooth

Pour on top of the strawberry daiquiri.

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with fresh strawberries or a pineapple wedge, if desired

Don’t have a blender on-hand? No problem! You could easily make a Miami Vice without blending your ingredients.

All you have to do is muddle fresh strawberries in the bottom of your hurricane glass and mix all the other ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Be sure to add plenty of ice and shake for at least eight seconds. Once everything is well-chilled, strain your mix into the hurricane glass. You could then add some crushed ice on the top to give this drink a “snowcone-like” effect.

