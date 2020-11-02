CBD Sex On The Beach Cocktail Recipe

A Sensual CBD Experience – CBD Sex On The Beach Recipe

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original CBD cocktail recipe, click here.

While not as shocking as “Pornstar Martini,” Sex on the Beach is certainly an eye-catching cocktail name. We can’t promise this drink is as satisfying as the real deal, but there’s a good reason why it has become a standard recipe. If you’re a fan of fruity flavors, we encourage you to give our simplified cocktail recipe a go.

To help you get “in the mood,” don’t forget to drizzle a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! Go ahead; give into temptation!

CBD Sex on the Beach Recipe

Despite its iconic status in the cocktail industry, there’s no “standard” version of Sex on the Beach. Indeed, depending on what bartender you get, you might end up with a radically different flavor experience.

Some fancier renditions of Sex on the Beach include Chambord, Midori, or crème de cassis. While we always encourage experimentation (wink, wink), we’re going to stick with a standard Sex on the Beach routine. If you want to improvise with additional ingredients, you’ll have an easier time adding or subtracting from the list below.

Ingredients

1 oz vodka

1 oz peach schnapps

2 oz orange juice

1 oz cranberry juice

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slice

Maraschino cherry

Directions

Mix vodka, peach schnapps, OJ, and cranberry juice in a shaker

Add ice

Shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled hurricane glass

Drizzle with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry

As we mentioned in our CBD Cosmopolitan post, either sweetened or 100 percent cranberry juice works well in cocktails. Honestly, it all depends on what flavors you prefer. If you’d like your drink to be extra tart, then go with all-natural cranberry juice. For those with a sweet tooth, look for a naturally sweetened brand. We only caution against using mixed cranberry juices because these could mess with this cocktail’s authentic flavors.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot to mention a popular addition to Sex on the Beach: pineapple juice! Please feel free to swap OJ for pineapple juice (or add them both!) to your Sex on the Beach concoction.

