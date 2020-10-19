This article and recipe was originally posted on Tribe CBD, to view the original, click here.

CBD & The City – How To Make A CBD Cosmopolitan

Although “Sex & The City” ended in 2004, the Cosmopolitan remains a stellar cocktail selection. If you’ve never tried this vodka-based drink before, you’re in luck – it’s not all that hard to make at home. Plus, since Cosmos have such a pretty pink color, they’re perfect for that special someone in your life.

To make this star-studded cocktail even more sensational, we’re going to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Sure, CBD isn’t an essential ingredient, but we don’t think anyone will complain once they feel CBD’s soothing effects.

CBD Cosmopolitan Recipe

A common issue people face before making a Cosmopolitan is what cranberry juice to use. Should you buy 100 percent organic cranberry juice, or should you go with a brand with added sugars or juices?

Honestly, there’s no right answer to this “cranberry conundrum.” However, if you’re going to go with a sweetened version of this juice, it’s a good idea to look carefully at the ingredients. While a bit of added sugar is alright, you don’t want to buy glorified apple juice. You might also want to cut back on the simple syrup if you’re using a pre-sweetened cranberry juice.

On the other hand, people using raw cranberry juice should add extra simple syrup to their Cosmo. 100 percent cranberry juice is unpalatably tart, so you’ll need some extra sugar to balance those harsh notes.

Ingredients

¼ oz simple syrup

1 oz cranberry juice

½ oz orange liqueur

2 oz citrus vodka

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime wheel

Instructions

Pour simple syrup, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, Tribe CBD oil, and vodka into a shaker

Add ice and shake for about 10 seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Garnish with a lime wheel (optional)

As you could see, we decided to exclude fresh lime juice from this CBD cocktail. Although lime is a central feature in most Cosmo recipes, we feel a dropperful of our flavored CBD oil adds just the right amount of citrus. However, feel free to add ¼ to ½ ounce of fresh-squeezed lime juice if you want a citrus-forward flavor.

Find The Ideal CBD Concentration For Your Cosmo

Everyone reacts to CBD differently. While some people feel relaxation with a tiny dose, others might need a more concentrated formula to achieve their desired effects. To help our customers get their ideal amount of CBD, Tribe CBD now offers our CBD oil in three convenient concentrations: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg.

You could find out more about our high-quality CBD oil by visiting here.