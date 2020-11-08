Celebrity Real Estate Agent Julia Jolie Lands A 'Massive Client' With A 'Jaw-Dropping Property'!

Looks like another mega home has been sold to a star in Los Angeles!

World famous celebrity real estate agent, social media influencer and stylist Julia Jolie was seen out in Beverly Hills late on Friday night celebrating the sale of another massive property. Paparazzi were sure to light up Julia as she dazzled the streets, as you can see from the set of side-by-side pics snapped by paparazzi cameras in the high-end community (above)!

Celebrities have grabbed headlines in 2020 with massive real estate deals beginning with Kylie Jenner purchasing a Holmby Hills estate for $37.5 million. Currently, there are several hot properties on the market and Julia has had a long history of helping broker deals of this scale and with extremely high profile clients.

In September, comedienne Kathy Griffin listed her Bel Air estate for $15.9 million, Shaquille O’Neal had previously put his Florida waterfront mansion up for sale at $19.5 million, and power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend even listed their Beverly Hills home for sale for $24 million.

But this time around, the world is mum about who’s putting up the newest — and apparently most impressive — celebrity home in SoCal! When asked who the celebrity was Julia replied (below):

“I can’t breach that privacy but let’s just say it’s going to be all over Instagram within a few weeks. Massive client and just a jaw dropping property.”

Sounds exciting!

Julia herself is quite the exciting one, too, with a wild and inspiring back-story informing how she became so successful at such a young age.

She was born in Moscow, raised in Germany and Spain and moved to America when she was 23. She first gained a following online with her how to series on YouTube for immigrants trying to make it in America. Julia interviewed experts and produced episodes like “How to become a producer?” or “How to become a host?” or even “How to start your own beauty business?” Eventually, Julia married Daniel Goodman, a successful stock market trader, real estate investor and Los Angeles native.

Julia’s most recent venture has been her show Beverly Hills On A Budget where she breaks down how to look like an A-list star by only buying affordable clothing and accessories. What a great idea for those of us interested in doing it big… without the big price tag!

A few networks are even interested in giving Julia her own reality show after seeing some of her major successes on YouTube. Love it!!

Congratulations to Julia on adding another mega property to her portfolio! We can’t wait to see exactly what (and who!) it is in the coming weeks…

