Will Celebs Get Creative In Quarantine?! Looking Back On Every Spooky & Sexy Halloween Costume From 2019!

2020 has dragged on for AGES thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s something to look forward to just around the corner — Halloween!

It hasn’t been easy for many celebs to give up their jet-setting lifestyle entirely (cough cough, Kim Kardashian West), so we don’t imagine the ghoulish holiday will look too different compared to years past for some of your favorite faces!

Last year, we saw Kylie Jenner as a Disney princess, Demi Lovato as Pennywise from IT, Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish, plus so many other sexy and spooky looks.

And with so many quarantine babies born over the past few months, from mommas including Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Katy Perry, let’s hope we get a look at their little loves in some sweet costumes. Better yet, make it a family affair and get the dads involved, too!

Heidi Klum, the reigning queen of celebrity Halloween costumes, hosted her annual bash for 20 years in NYC prior to this year’s event having to be canceled, but we’re sure she still has something planned… After all, the model does typically start prep for the following year straight after her party wraps!

Whether you’re looking for a bit of inspo for your own look, or just want to reminisce on gatherings of more than a few people, take a look back at the best of 2019 (below)…

CLICK HERE to view “All The Sexiest, Scariest, & Spookiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019!”

[Image via Gabrielle Union/Bella Hadid/Kendall Jenner/Instagram.]