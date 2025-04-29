Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson Is A Bully Who Mocks Stars' Bodies Behind Their Backs, Says Ex-Employee!

Tracy Anderson may not actually be the positive person she parades around as!

The renowned celebrity trainer, who has worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez, just to name a few, is in the hot seat after a former employee dropped some NASTY accusations about her.

In an interview with DailyMail.com published on Tuesday, a woman who used the alias Emily to protect her true identity, opened up about working with Tracy for nearly a decade beginning in 2015. And for the entire time, she claims the trainer subjected her to “bullying” and “emotional distress.” She told the outlet:

“Tracy made comments about my body that were unprofessional and very triggering for me as someone who has body image issues. I feel like the toxic work culture started from the top. She’s just a toxic, narcissistic, psychotic person. When she’s teaching a class she acts like she’s a star. She barks at people to do this, do that. It’s very diva.”

DAMN! Clearly she’s no longer a fan of the fitness guru!

Emily specifically recalled one time when the 50-year-old told her she “looked pregnant” in an Instagram video:

“One time, we filmed a few clips for social media and the social media woman posted it but then they took it off a few minutes after posting it. Tracy told me the next day, she was like, ‘Oh my God I had to have them take that video down of you because you looked pregnant.’ She’ll say things like that. She treats people like they’re scum and like they owe her everything.”

That’s f**ked up… But she’s not the only one Tracy would allegedly belittle. Emily further claimed Tracy would “talk crap about” other trainers to her AND mock her famous clients’ bodies! WTF! She explained:

“She would talk crap about the New York trainers in front of us. And most of us were so incredibly uncomfortable. I felt like I was in a movie, the way she was acting was so inappropriate and childish. I’ve been around her while she was talking smack about her own clients, talking about their bodies. It was just awful.”

This actually isn’t unheard of! Back in 2013, Tracy criticized Gwyneth for having a “long butt” after giving birth to her son. She didn’t think she was being cruel — she didn’t even try to hide that one! And 10 years later in 2023, several former employees spoke out against the difficult working conditions they were subjected to — which Emily expanded on.

Tracy’s workout plan centers around dance-based exercise in rooms heated to 95 degrees with 75 percent humidity. Though according to Emily, the temperature would often be cranked up even higher — and trainers were forced to do “multiple”classes in the “unsafe” environments:

“Sometimes the temperature [would get really high]. When I walked into that room I got a heat rash immediately and I started to feel really nauseous. There were a lot of moments like that. Letting the heat get that high is super, super dangerous. I said something to management several times. At times it would get very scary with the heat in there.”

Emily was eventually fired after clients allegedly told Tracy she was complaining about working for her — something she disputes. (Though she’s certainly badmouthing Tracy now!) The real reason she believes she was canned was due to her age:

“I’ve seen Tracy get rid of people when she thinks they’re ‘washed up and old.’ I just turned 34, in her world that’s old. I was trying to do less physical work and I wanted more opportunity in the company to do other work so I could still make money and support myself and not kill my body every day.”

That’s insane! Especially considering Tracy is 50!

Yikes, Perezcious readers. What are YOUR thoughts here?? Y’all buy all this??

