Jared Leto Called 'Hollywood’s Most Persistent Predator' As Women Accuse Him Of Assaulting & Grooming Young Girls!

Jared Leto is being called out by dozens of women for allegedly being creepy as f**k around minors!

The accusations all started when DJ Allie Teilz (inset) found an old Facebook post from 2012 in which she remarked on an alleged unfortunate encounter with the Thirty Seconds to Mars crooner. Sharing it last week to her Instagram Story, it said:

“Youre not really in LA until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage at an M83 show… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.”

By the way, she was just 17 when she says this happened.

Reflecting on the resurfaced post, Allie captioned it:

“throwback to 2012. jared leto was a creep then.. still a creep now, going on 15+ years of being hollywood’s most persistent predator in a kilt”

She claims she then quickly received “over 10 dms from other women saying jared leto tried to groom them when they were underage”. Per her account, one person said the singer was “preying on my friends and I at Coachella 2022.” Other allegations read:

“I was 16 when he tried to sleep with me. he knew my age and didn’t care how is this man able to do this?? I know so manyy other girls this happened to!” “Omg my friend was fully groomed and she was abused at the hands of him for years and had to sign an NDA” “I triple this he’s the creepiest. I was 17 but he made a joke about me being 12” “He hooked up with my gf when she was 17 and he was in his 30’s” “1000% he’s a pedophile and a creep. Jared Leto kicked me off our first major tour because I reported him for engaging with underaged fans in his tour bus. He used his power to crush this major dream come true- and he BURIED us. I’ll never forget how deafening the backlash was. It was traumatic.” “When I was 14 he asked my friend, also 14, to come up to his hotel room” “We had an on/off abusive relationship that started when I was underage. Hopefully very soon this predator is exposed.” “He locked my friend in a closet for hours during a party… just bc he could”

Shocked he wasn’t called out during the #MeToo Movement for his alleged behavior, one user wrote:

“I’ve heard from sources I can’t reveal that after 2017 his assistants hold his ‘recruits’ in a lobby area of his home where they sign NDAs before he’ll ‘hang out’ with them. All very young looking models. I understand that his weird band fanbase defends him like k-pop fandom, but why does Hollywood keep hiring him?? Literally EVERYONE in this town knows what he’s like.”

Another person recalled hearing about a high school friend’s alleged steamy interaction with Jared — something they only realized was disturbing as they got older. The user claimed:

“A girl from our high school had an older sister, 18, who was a model in LA. She spent the summer with her when we were 15. She came back with stories about hanging out with the Olsen Twins and making out with Jared Leto. She had pics to prove it.”

They recalled being “jealous” and “in awe” at the time, but grew up to be in shock:

“Why the f**k was a 30-year-old hanging out with and making out with a 15-year-old and her 18-year-old sister?!”

Many other accusers alleged they were invited to parties by Jared’s friend Brent Bolthouse, who the Los Angeles Times once called the “overlord of the LA party scene.” This guy, who you likely remember as Heidi Montag‘s former boss on The Hills:

The anonymous partygoers claimed:

“When I was a teen, Brent Bolthouse use to throw parties for Jared at his house for like his birthday and they’d shuttle you up the hill to that place that overlooked over like universal studios and it would be a sea of very young women lol” “Same. I was 16 years old, with my parents next to me when Jared approached me and hit on me and got my number. He invited me to his house and introduced me to Brent Bolthouse, with whom I had a ‘fling’ when I was 17. He was 40 at the time.” “Can confirm, I was on the Bolthouse list and was invited to the parties, which I attended as a teenager. It had open bars, and only girls were invited. The only men there would be Jared, his brother, and party staff. All the guests were young girls invited by Bolthouse.”

The music producer also resurfaced two tweets from Dylan Sprouse and James Gunn who actually called out the artist for hitting on young women in 2018. See (below):

After sharing all the heartbreaking messages she received, Allie summed it up, accusing Jared of “being a pedophile,” saying:

“29+ years of being a pedophile. when does this end? protect our girls”

She also thanked all those who spoke up:

“i want to express my deepest gratitude to the hundreds of brave women who’ve reached out over the past few days to share their stories. your courage is profound, your strength is inspiring, and i see and believe you. i’m genuinely amazed by every one of you.”

So far, Jared has not publicly responded to the allegations. You can see all the accusations against him in Allie’s “too many creeps” highlights HERE.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

