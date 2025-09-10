Channing Tatum Brings Daughter Everly As His Date For Red Carpet! See Why It's So Special For Them!

Awww! This is so cute!

Channing Tatum has had a lot of dates for red carpets, but none this special! In a rare move, the Magic Mike star has brought his daughter Everly to be his plus-one! And she killed it!

It’s hard to believe, but the kiddo he shares with ex Jenna Dewan is 12 years old now! And so she opted for the full glam on her carpet with Dad! Tuesday’s event was for Crunchyroll‘s hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, which made its leap to the big screen with Infinity Castle. Channing plays a small role in the English-language dub of the film — purely out of love, as he and Everly are big fans of the series. So cool he got to bring her to the premiere, held at LA’s historic TCL Chinese Theater.

See the adorably pics of the daddy-daughter day out (below)!

