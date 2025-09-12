Donald Trump Says Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect In Custody: Details

A suspect believed to have allegedly killed conservative figure Charlie Kirk is in custody, according to President Donald Trump. And his identity has been revealed.

On Friday morning, POTUS was on Fox & Friends when he claimed authorities had taken a suspect into custody, saying:

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody.”

Trump claimed he learned the suspect was in custody just “five minutes before I walked in” and that local authorities “did a great job, everybody worked together.” He added:

“It all worked out.”

The 79-year-old also said that “someone very close” to the suspect turned him in. Four sources familiar with the situation told CNN that someone is in custody and being questioned in connection with the shooting.

Shortly after Trump’s reveal, five senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News that the suspect is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson. Allegedly, he confessed to his father that he was the shooter, two sources told CNN. State and federal officials are set to hold a press conference later this morning to discuss the case further.

See Trump’s segment:

FOX NEWS ALERT: @POTUS says “with a high degree of certainty” that authorities have Charlie Kirk’s assassin in custody. pic.twitter.com/pXAwik0a0Z — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) September 12, 2025

As Perezcious readers know, this update comes two days after the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon while discussing gun violence and other topics. Several others have already been taken into custody and questioned about the incident, but they have all been quickly released.

A high-powered, bolt-action rifle was discovered abandoned near the area of the shooting, which is believed to have been involved. Authorities also released footage and photos of the suspect from the event, asking for the public’s help identifying him. The FBI also offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and an arrest.

We’ll stay tuned for updates on the case…

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

