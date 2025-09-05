Charlie Sheen Extends Olive Branch To Two And A Half Men Co-Star Jon Cryer After All These Years

Charlie Sheen is attempting to bury the hatchet with his former co-star Jon Cryer.

It’s been 14 years since the controversial actor was fired from his hit TV show Two and a Half Men. Can you believe that? At the time, he went through a very public battle with drug abuse that resulted in a LOT of bridges being burned. But it’s 2025, and he’s on a mission to rebuild them.

On Wednesday, People published an interview with the 60-year-old, who gushed about his new memoir The Book of Sheen and Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, both out next week. For the latter, several figures from his past participated for interviews, including his onscreen brother Jon Cryer. But according to Charlie, he’s been a difficult man to get a hold of:

“The only person I didn’t call personally to participate in the doc was Jon. And the only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him.”

He continued:

“When I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, ‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn’t connect personally.’”

But it’s been a minute now and the Platoon alum hasn’t heard back:

“I’m thinking I wrote to the wrong number. It’s not like Jon did not respond. He’s super responsible like that. So if you’re reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!”

Ha! It’s that simple, we guess!

On what the two-time Emmy winner had to say in the doc, Charlie dished:

“It was really cool to hear from his perspective. He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s**t going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can’t debate anything that he said.”

In the documentary, Jon reportedly speaks about Charlie’s eight years of sobriety and not wanting to jinx them. On that, the Anger Management star had to say:

“He’s justified to feel that way, because that’s kind of the historical pattern, but that’s not the case today. I’m going to go out of my way to make him wrong every single day.”

As for his firing from the beloved sitcom, the Scary Movie actor added:

“I regret that specifically still. I think if I hadn’t done what I had, I could be living a different life right now. All my problems wouldn’t be what they are. But you just don’t know that.”

