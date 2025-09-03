Got A Tip?

Sami Sheen

Sami Sheen Shades The Hell Out Of Dad Charlie! Damn, How Estranged Are They??

Sami Sheen Shades The Hell Out Of Dad Charlie! Damn, How Estranged Are They??

Sami Sheen is getting shady.

If you haven’t seen, the OnlyFans model’s famous father is having a bit of a moment right now… Charlie Sheen is promoting his upcoming memoir The Book of Sheen, which drops next Tuesday, as well as a documentary titled aka Charlie Sheen, which lands on Netflix a day later. So he’s been making his rounds doing interviews… And Sami clearly isn’t appreciating it.

On Tuesday, People posted a TikTok with the Hot Shots star playing a game of Phone-a-Friend, in which he tells the outlet who he would call in given scenarios. The first question of the bunch: “Who do I call if I just need a laugh?” Sami stitched the video and before he could answer, she said in her own vid:

“Hmmm, I’m gonna say… anyone but your daughter?”

@samisheen

#stitch with @People Magazine

♬ Cozy Day (Lofi) – The Machinist Beats

YIKES.

For what it’s worth, Charlie actually named his brother Emilio Estevez. You can watch his full interview (below):

@people

We just wish we could’ve joined #TwoandaHalfMen costars #CharlieSheen and #HollandTaylor for their #Dexter watch parties. ???? Read PEOPLE’s cover story at the link in our bio.

♬ Cozy Day (Lofi) – The Machinist Beats

We know Sami and her pops don’t have the best relationship… We mean, she got a whole nose job just to look less like him! But how estranged are they really?

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old revealed on the Casual Chaos podcast she has pretty much cut off all contact with the Two and a Half Men star:

“We haven’t we haven’t spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven’t texted in a little over six months.”

She revealed that things went radio silent for her and her father last summer when he failed to check up on her after her rhinoplasty:

“When I got my nose surgery, I was really mad that he couldn’t even, like, call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery.”

The model claimed he did end up texting her “24 hours later, like, ‘Oh, did you make it out okay?'” But at that point, she was fuming and shot back:

“I could have been dead by now, but yeah, I’m fine.”

And things just spiraled from there:

“And then we kind of got into it and he was saying stuff, being like, ‘Oh, it’s not like you got a new kidney, You’re fine,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you for making this worse,’ and it really just like tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself.”

She said after that, “some crazy stuff” went down between them (though she didn’t get into details), and she ended up blocking him. Now, she has a hard time even seeing her friends interact with their dads because of how messed up her own relationship is with hers. In a TikTok posted over the weekend, she explained:

“As a 21-year-old girl, it has been very difficult navigating my life alone, and it’s really hard seeing all my friends go home from college visiting their families and having holidays together, or even just going shopping with their sister, or having a day with their dad. Whatever it is, it’s very, very, very, very, very hard for me to sit there and watch that happen because I don’t have that.”

She noted that between her problems with her dad and her newly religious (and homophobic) sister, she really only has Denise Richards left:

“I have family members, I just don’t have a family. The only person I really talk to is my mom, and that’s it.”

You can watch her full video (below):

@samisheen

❤️

♬ original sound – sami sheen

Yeesh. Poor Sami!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sami Sheen/TikTok & ITV/YouTube]

Sep 03, 2025 13:30pm PDT

