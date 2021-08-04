Charlize Theron Shares Rare Video With Her Daughters On Vacation!

Nothing says summer like a family vacation.

Charlize Theron shared a fun clip from her own summer trip to Instagram on Tuesday. The actress has apparently been traveling with her two daughters, Jackson (9) and August (6), with the dreamy video showing the trio holding hands as they jumped off the side of a yacht into gorgeous blue waters.

Related: Charlize’s Story About Her Worst Date Ever Will Leave You Speechless!

The Bombshell star captioned her post:

“Me and my girls 4 life “

So sweet!

The Oscar winner is generally pretty private about her kids, but rest assured, she lives a very content life as a single mom. Last year she revealed to Drew Barrymore that she had been single for the last five years, reflecting:

“My life with my children and my incredible adopted family that I have around me, I don’t long for that much. I can honestly say this, on my life, I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something. I was just two seconds ago talking about a dude that I thought was really hot. I’m still firing on all cylinders.”

She added:

“I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand, because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.”

Based on her IG, they’re clearly having a lot of beautiful days together! Enjoy your vacay, ladies!

[Image via Charlize Theron/Instagram]