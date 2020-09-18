Charlize Theron Has Been Single For FIVE YEARS!

Charlize Theron is single… but not exactly looking to mingle!

The 45-year-old chatted with Drew Barrymore for Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to reveal that not only is she NOT actively looking for love, she’s been single for quite some time. Half a decade to be exact!

Theron told the Charlie’s Angels star:

“I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years. … I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date. You should meet this guy.’ I’m always open.”

Open… but not impressed apparently?? Why haven’t we seen any of these suitors?

The Academy Award winner dove into her high standards that are keeping her on her own for now:

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game that’s like, my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. ‘Cause I just won’t accept anything less.”

Ha! Note to the men of the world: step it up! You are not good enough for this woman!

Makes us wonder if even Stuart Townsend, whom she dated from 2002 until 2010, or Sean Penn, who she split from in 2015 after less than two years, would even make the cut these days!

Not only is she in a league of her own (duh), but she’s also a momma to 8-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old August, which keeps things interesting and busy. No man required!! She noted:

“My life with my children and my incredible adopted family that I have around me, I don’t long for that much. I can honestly say this, on my life, I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something. I was just two seconds ago talking about a dude that I thought was really hot. I’m still firing on all cylinders.”

The Bombshell star explained how her “priorities” have shifted over the years:

“I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand, because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.”

Aside from a lack of dating… what else is going on in Charlize’s world? Like many other parents out there, she’s been adapting to virtual schooling with her kids:

“There’s a part of all of this that is so devastating. We are really, truly living in a whole new world. When I look at my children and how they are adapting to it so well. The other day I walked out of the house and I had to walk back into the house because I forgot my mask. And I realized my children don’t forget their masks, they literally always have their masks on them… They have just embraced that this is what their world is right now.”

She continued:

“I have to say even the homeschooling when we went into the first lockdown it was really, really hard because they are kids right? And so they just don’t fully comprehend. But by now they figured out, ‘OK this is what it is and it’s really different.’ They’ve kind of embraced this now. They still can share they miss their friends and that they miss going to school, but at the same time they are just not dwelling on it, which is so incredible. They are just moving on with it.”

Watch more from Charlize and Drew (below):

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]