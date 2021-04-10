Charlyne Yi Opens Up About Working On The Disaster Artist, Calls James Franco A ‘Sexual Predator’ & Seth Rogen An 'Enabler’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Charlyne Yi has spoken out about their experience on the 2017 film The Disaster Artist, calling the movie’s director and lead James Franco a “sexual predator” and producer Seth Rogen an “enabler.”

The 35-year-old, who played costume designer Safowa Bright-Asare, posted a series of Instagram posts about alleged inappropriate behavior that took place while making the feature with the two men. They wrote:

“Why aren’t any of James Franco’s white male ‘feminist’ peers holding him accountable for abusing women then using his power and platform to gaslight them?”

Related: Elizabeth Chambers Gives Rare Insight Into Armie Hammer’s Rape Accusations

Then, Yi opened up about how they attempted to “break legal contract” and quit the movie because of Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations. However, the filmmakers allegedly bribed Yi with a bigger role in the picture to keep the actor on.

“I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a f**king sexual predator. They minimized and said Franco being a predator was so last year and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week.”

In the caption, the House star also emphasized how Rogen “definitely knows about the bribe and why [they] quit” because he produced the dramedy, adding how “enablers are just as toxic and are abusers.” Yi continued:

“Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organize, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law. White men saying it’s not their responsibility when holding Franco accountable, or when holding Seth Rogen and enablers accountable Then whose responsibility is it? The women and children who have PTSD from Franco? Or the future targets of abuse? White men perform infantilism when it comes to sacrificing their white supremacy and patriarchy because they actually don’t give a f**k.”

Take a look at the lengthy posts (below):

In case you didn’t know, Franco has been plagued with several sexual misconduct allegations. In 2014, a 17-year-old girl shared screenshots of messages with a then-35 Franco that showed him inviting her to his hotel room. The actor admitted to the interaction and apologized at the time. In 2018, the Los Angeles Times published a report detailing five women’s sexual misconduct accusations against Franco while attending his now-defunct acting school, Studio 4. Two of the women filed lawsuits that were settled this year. Later in 2018, Franco’s former girlfriend Violet Paley claimed he forced her to give him oral s*x while in a car.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

The Freaks and Geeks alum denied all of the allegations. As of this writing, Franco and Rogen have not addressed Yi’s claims.

What do U think about Charlyne’s posts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

And if you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) to connect with a sexual assault service provider in your area. It’s confidential and available 24/7.

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN, WENN/Avalon, & Mario Mitsis/WENN]