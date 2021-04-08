Elizabeth Chambers Gives Rare Answer To Fan Question About Armie Hammer’s Sexual Assault Accusations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It has no doubt been a difficult time for Elizabeth Chambers ever since her estranged husband Armie Hammer has faced accusations of sexual assault. And she has now shared a small update on how she’s doing with everything.

On Wednesday, Chambers spoke out during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story, where she seemingly referenced the rape accusations against her ex. The Bird Bakery founder answered a number of her followers’ questions, including one asking why she’s been “quiet” on the social media platform.

“Focusing on healing, my babes and work. A lot I’ve wanted to share but hasn’t felt right [at the moment].”

In March, a woman named Effie came forward and claimed Hammer had “violently” raped her after accusations against the actor started on the Instagram account House of Effie weeks prior. In a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, the woman accused Hammer of abusing her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during their four-year relationship. The affair allegedly started on Facebook in 2016 while the Call Me by Your Name star was married to Chambers.

Hammer’s attorney denied Effie’s allegations in a statement to Page Six, saying:

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Since then, the LAPD has launched an investigation into the allegations.

As you may know, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July — right before his cannibalism scandal made headlines. And before Effie’s accusations broke, the TV personality had addressed the numerous rumors stacked against her former lover in an Instagram post. She stated:

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

She continued:

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

And she has since been relatively silent on the controversial matters — until now. However, it wouldn’t surprise if she continues to remain hush on the situation other than a few tidbits here and there. What do U think about this small insight into Elizabeth’s feelings on Armie’s sexual assault investigation? Let us know in the comments (below).

