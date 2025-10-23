Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Help Stop Outer Banks Creator's Violent On-Set Outburst Against Female Production Assistant: REPORT

Oh, no. Chaos has broken out on the set of Outer Banks.

The co-creator and director of the hit Netflix series, Jonas Pate, reportedly got physical with a female production assistant on set in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Wednesday. According to multiple sources who spoke with TMZ, the executive producer put his hands on the PA and shook her while screaming in her face. A source for People elaborated:

“[Jonas] was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay.”

Yikes. Aggression should never be tolerated in a workplace environment! And for those unfamiliar with film sets, this is the top brass attacking one of the lowest people on the totem pole. Not okay at all.

Per TMZ, leading man Chase Stokes jumped in to separate the pair while Madelyn Cline also helped to de-escalate the situation. Good for them for taking action.

Also, the insiders noted that the show only went back into production for this round of filming earlier this week. They’re only days into it — and yet “tensions were high” on set leading up to this incident. It’s unclear why or what led to this outburst. While the show is still in production, it’s not yet known if this icky ordeal will affect filming of the 5th and final season.

Unfortunately, insiders claim this was not “unusual behavior” for Jonas, who created the show with his twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. One confidant pointed out:

“It’s about time that it’s made public.”

Jeez. Awful!

The creative has not commented on the scandal at this time. He’s also the creator of Amazon Prime‘s new show The Runarounds, starring his daughter Lilah Pate (who also had a small role in Outer Banks). No decision has been made about a second season yet. We’ll see if this affects that show, as well.

Reactions?! Let us know (below).

