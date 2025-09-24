Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Dating A Greek Prince?!

Bad news for the Outer Banks fans who hoped Madelyn Cline would get back together with Chase Stokes following his breakup with Kelsea Ballerini!

A year after calling it quits with Pete Davidson, it appears the 27-year-old actress is moving on with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark! Whoa! According to DeuxMoi on Tuesday, she was spotted hanging out with the 26-year-old royal in New York City. A picture posted to Instagram showed Madelyn kissing Constantine-Alexios in the middle of the Lion’s Bar in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. Yes, girl!

The pair kept things casual, with the I Know What You Did Last Summer star sporting a tee, dark pants, and a tan hat. Meanwhile, the prince wore a T-shirt, jeans, and held onto a sweater. Check it out (below):

DeuxMoi also posted a video of Madelyn and Constantine-Alexios taking a romantic stroll on the streets of NYC. Watch (below):

Wow!!

Who is this royal hunk Madelyn is sparking romance rumors with, though? Constantine-Alexios is the eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal Miller. His godfather is very well-known… It’s Prince William! Per People, he was born in New York City but attended secondary school in England starting in 2017. He then went to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

While we know a lot about Madelyn’s love life, there is not much out there about Constantine-Alexios’s dating history. All we know is he dated Poppy Delevingne and had a brief fling with Brooks Nader. And now he is seemingly with Madelyn!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you a fan of Madelyn and Constantine-Alexios as a couple? Sound OFF in the comments!

