Cheering Up My Sad Mother! Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE: Las Vegas! | Perez Hilton And Family

Momma Perez is feeling very homesick – both for Los Angeles AND Miami! So… we surprise her with an outing to a Cuban restaurant in Las Vegas that we had never been to before. Is it authentic? Disappointing or did it deliver? We are very discerning and let you know the truth! Then, Perez goes on an adults-only excursion to see RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE: Las Vegas at the Flamingo! Does the Sin City stage version please fans of the TV show? Is it an embarrassment? We let you know all our thoughts! Watch!

