Hailey Bieber Is GLOWING In New Pregnancy Pic Showing Off Baby Bump -- LOOK!

Hailey Bieber is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy announcement!

As Perezcious readers know, the model and her hubby Justin Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child earlier this week by sharing a stunning video of them renewing their vows. For the occasion, the Rhodes founder even wore a gorgeous white wedding dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump!

Now, on Friday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be is sharing another glimpse at her gorgeous look! See it (below)!

Stunning!!

We bet there will be lots more to share as they continue with this pregnancy in public now! Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]