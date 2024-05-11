Got A Tip?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Is GLOWING In New Pregnancy Pic Showing Off Baby Bump -- LOOK!

Hailey Bieber is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy announcement!

As Perezcious readers know, the model and her hubby Justin Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child earlier this week by sharing a stunning video of them renewing their vows. For the occasion, the Rhodes founder even wore a gorgeous white wedding dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump!

Now, on Friday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be is sharing another glimpse at her gorgeous look! See it (below)!

(c) Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Stunning!!

We bet there will be lots more to share as they continue with this pregnancy in public now! Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

May 11, 2024 09:20am PDT

