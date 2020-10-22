Chelsea Handler Drags Ex-Boyfriend 50 Cent Over His Donald Trump Support

With less than two weeks to one of the most contentious and consequential elections of our lifetime, some celebs are crawling out of the woodwork with surprising endorsements.

Take 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson) for example. The rapper has never shied away from controversy, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised he would choose this week to come out in favor of President Donald Trump. On Monday, he tweeted a screenshot from CNBC’s Power Lunch of the top tax rates by state under Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan. He captioned the snap:

“ WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind. “

Related: Rudy Giuliani Caught Touching Himself In Borat 2!

You’re just going to flat out admit you DON’T CARE that he doesn’t like Black people?! WTF?!

The Power producer seemed to revel in the attention his endorsement got, following up his first tweet with a Fox News clip. He wrote:

“ Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !”

????WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, ????‍♂️????F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. ????????‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. ???? pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

????Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. ????i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

Okay, first of all… we encourage you all to do your own reading on Biden’s tax plan. Explaining marginal tax rates is not exactly our specialty here at PerezHilton.com. But for the record, Biden’s plan would mean you only get taxed on earnings over $400,000. So, for instance, if you earned $401,000 in a year, you’d only get taxed 62% on that last $1k. Get it? Most of us don’t make nearly that much anyway, so it’s not a problem for most people.

Just for people who have more money than they could ever need. Like, say, really rich rappers.

Of course, America’s millionaires and billionaires have been fighting to pay MUCH less than their fair share for decades now (thinking about a certain president and his $750 in taxes), so we wouldn’t be surprised if this explanation still doesn’t satisfy 50. (We’d hope he would get his info from somewhere other than Fox News, though…)

Luckily, plenty of followers took the opportunity to drag the 45-year-old for his ignorance and/or selfishness, including former flame and vocal Biden supporter Chelsea Handler. She replied to his post:

“You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Ha! The Hot in Herre artist responded to his ex’s call-out with good humor, reposting her tweet with the message:

“oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

Related: Trump Storms Out Of 60 Minutes Interview With Lesley Stahl

It’s not Trump and Biden coming between you, 50. It’s your unwillingness to contribute crucial resources that could benefit our education system, infrastructure and so much more. It’s showing that you care more about making a little more money than you do about racial equality, women’s rights, and your fellow Americans’ lives.

We hope Curtis educates himself on this. And we REALLY hope no one will make their choice at the ballot box based on what one rich rapper has to say.

[Image via WENN/Instar/Avalon]